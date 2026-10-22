bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10 on Week 7 NFL, NBA Games or the World Series, Get $200 Win or Lose

New bettors can claim $200 in bonus bets for Week 7 NFL, NBA and World Series action starting Thursday, Oct. 22. The bet365 bonus code requires no code to activate. You'll earn bonus bets by placing a qualifying $10 wager on any of this week's major sporting events. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare offers across the industry.

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For Week 7 Action

The bet365 bonus code unlocks $200 in bonus bets when you deposit a minimum of $10 and place a qualifying bet. No promotional code is required to claim this offer. Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to count toward the promotion.

Here's how the bonus bets work in practice. If you place a $10 bet on Thursday's New England at Chicago matchup at 8:15 PM ET and your bet wins, you'll receive your winnings plus $200 in bonus bets to use on upcoming games. If your initial $10 bet loses, you'll still receive the full $200 in bonus bets, allowing you to continue betting on Sunday's NFL slate, Thursday's NBA doubleheader, or Friday's World Series opener.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to participate.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after being added to your account.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection counts toward the requirement.

Cashed out bets and live in-game bets settled as a push do not count.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For Week 7 Betting

Follow these steps to sign up and claim your bonus bets for this week's games:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit a minimum of $10 using your preferred payment method. Claim the promotion through the bet365 app within 30 days of registration. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on any Week 7 game, including Thursday's New England versus Chicago matchup. Once your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be added to your account.

For a comprehensive look at what bet365 offers, read our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available At bet365

bet365 regularly updates its promotional offerings for existing customers throughout the year. You'll find daily boosts, parlay promotions, and sport-specific bonuses designed to enhance your betting experience. These promotions appear in the "Promos" section of the bet365 app, where you can browse available offers and add them to your bets with a single click.

Existing users should check the Promos tab frequently to discover new opportunities. bet365 tailors many of its ongoing promotions to major sporting events, so you'll find fresh offers as the NFL season progresses, the NBA heats up, and playoff baseball continues.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.