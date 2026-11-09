bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Buffalo vs. Minnesota Monday Night Football

New bettors can claim $200 in bonus bets for Monday, Nov. 9 when they sign up with bet365 and place a qualifying wager on the Buffalo Bills versus Minnesota Vikings matchup. The bet365 bonus code offer requires no code to activate. This welcome promotion is one of the best sportsbook promos available for new customers looking to bet on Monday Night Football.

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

How the bet365 Bonus Code Works for Buffalo vs. Minnesota

The bet365 bonus code offer is straightforward: deposit a minimum of $10 and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on any market with odds of negative 500 or greater. Your qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion. Once your bets settle, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets added to your account, regardless of whether your initial wager wins or loses.

Let's say you deposit $10 and place a $10 bet on the Bills moneyline at negative 150 odds for Monday's game. If your bet wins, you'll collect your winnings plus receive the $200 in bonus bets. If your bet loses, you still get the full $200 in bonus bets as a bonus. The bonus bets themselves are non-withdrawable, but any winnings you generate from them will be added to your withdrawable balance.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this promotion:

Available to new customers only in eligible states.

Minimum deposit of $10 required to participate.

Qualifying bets must contain at least one selection at odds of negative 500 or greater.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are added to your account.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and cannot be used on certain bet types or promotions.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market will count toward the settled bets requirement.

Current Odds

Moneyline: Buffalo minus-150, Minnesota plus-125.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to Claim Your Bonus Bets for the Bills vs. Vikings Game

Claiming your $200 in bonus bets takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started with your bet365 account and place your first wager on Monday's matchup:

Register for a new bet365 account by visiting the bet365 website or downloading the mobile app. Complete the registration process and verify your identity and location. Make a deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Buffalo vs. Minnesota game and select your desired market. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with odds of negative 500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account within 24 hours.

For more details on how bet365 compares to other sportsbooks, check out our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available at bet365

bet365 regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for both new and existing customers throughout the year. Established users can discover ongoing promotions by checking the Promos section within the bet365 app or website. These offers often include deposit matches, parlay boosts, and event-specific promotions tied to major sporting events. Existing customers should routinely visit the Promos tab to stay informed about the latest available offers and maximize their betting experience.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.