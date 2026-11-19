Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

Looking for a bet365 bonus code? No code is required to unlock the offer. New users who bet $10 get $200 in Bonus Bets , win or lose, on Indianapolis vs. Houston Thursday Night Football. These are some of the top sportsbook promos available on Nov. 19.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for Colts vs. Texans

The bet365 bonus code offer gives new customers $200 in Bonus Bets after a qualifying $10 wager. No bet365 promo code is needed, and the bonus code for bet365 is not required to claim the welcome offer. You can place your first qualifying bet on Colts vs. Texans at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday night.

Here is how it plays out on this game. If you bet $10 on the Texans moneyline and the bet wins, you collect your winnings in withdrawable cash and still receive $200 in Bonus Bets. If the bet loses, you still receive the $200 in Bonus Bets.

Review the key terms and conditions before you sign up:

This offer is for new customers only.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

You must claim the promo in the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account.

Your qualifying bet must be $10 or more and must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promo.

Cashed out bets, bets placed with event-specific Bonus Bets, Live In Game bets that settle as a push and bets deemed no action do not count.

Bonus Bets are non-withdrawable, and the Bonus Bets wager is excluded from any returns.

Bonus Bets expire 7 days after they are added to your balance.

Any returns from Bonus Bets you place are added to your withdrawable balance. Bonus Bets cannot be used on certain products, promotions and bet types. Minimum odds of -500 or greater apply, and full terms and conditions, time limits and exclusions apply.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

Current odds for Colts vs. Texans on bet365

Colts @ Texans (8:15 PM ET)

Moneyline: IND +550 / HOU -800.

Spread: HOU -12.5.

Total: 43.5.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code offer for Thursday Night Football

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first wager on Indianapolis vs. Houston. Read our bet365 review for more details on the sportsbook.

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Claim the welcome offer in the bet365 app. Find Colts @ Texans in the NFL section and choose your market. Place a qualifying wager of $10 or more with at least one selection at -500 or greater. Receive $200 in Bonus Bets once your qualifying bet settles.

More bet365 promos for existing users after Thursday Night Football

The welcome offer is only the start. bet365 regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for current customers across the NFL season and other major sports.

To see what is live, open the bet365 Sportsbook app and visit the Promos section. Check back often, since new offers appear throughout the week and tie into big games and events.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.