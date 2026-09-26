bet365 Bonus Code: Claim $200 Bonus for Texas vs. Tennessee on Saturday

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

New bettors can claim $200 in bonus bets ahead of Saturday's Texas vs. Tennessee matchup by using the bet365 bonus code. No code is required to unlock this welcome offer, which is available through sportsbook promos on Sept. 26. Simply deposit a minimum of $10 to get started with one of the top betting platforms in the industry.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For Texas vs. Tennessee

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer gives new customers $200 in bonus bets after placing a qualifying wager of $10 or more. Your initial deposit must be at least $10, and you'll need to claim the promotion through the bet365 app within 30 days of creating your account. Once you place your qualifying bet on the Texas vs. Tennessee game, your bonus bets will be credited to your account after that bet settles.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

Qualifying bets must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market or fixture combination will count toward the requirement.

Your bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after they are added to your account.

The bonus bets wager is excluded from any returns, though winnings from bonus bets are added to your withdrawable balance.

Cashed out bets and live in-game bets settled as a push do not count toward the requirement.

If you place a $10 bet on Texas vs. Tennessee and win, your winnings will be added to your account along with your $200 in bonus bets. If your initial $10 wager loses, you'll still receive the full $200 in bonus bets to use on other markets. This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For The Texas vs. Tennessee Game

Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer and place your first bet on Saturday's matchup:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit a minimum of $10 using your preferred payment method. Claim the promotion through the bet365 app within 30 days of registration. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on the Texas vs. Tennessee game with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account.

For a complete overview of the sportsbook's features and offerings, check out our bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available At bet365

Beyond the welcome offer, bet365 regularly provides bonuses and boosts for existing customers throughout the year. You can find these ongoing promotions by visiting the Promos section within the bet365 app, where you'll discover various betting enhancements and special offers. These additional opportunities allow you to maximize your betting experience long after you've claimed your initial welcome bonus.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.