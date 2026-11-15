bet365 Bonus Code: Claim $200 for Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati Sunday Night Football

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

New users can claim the bet365 bonus code offer on Sunday, Nov. 15. No code is required to unlock $200 in bonus bets after a $10 bet on Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati Sunday Night Football. Check out more sportsbook promos to compare offers.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for Steelers vs. Bengals

The bet365 bonus code offer gives new customers $200 in bonus bets after placing a qualifying wager of $10 or more. No bet365 promo code is required, so you can sign up and claim the welcome offer directly through the bet365 app. I treat the Steelers vs. Bengals game as bet number one, and it makes a great target for that first qualifying wager.

The offer pays out whether your first bet wins or loses. Say you wager $10 on the Bengals moneyline at -187 and Cincinnati wins. You collect your cash winnings, and the $200 in bonus bets still lands in your account.

Now say you wager $10 on the Steelers moneyline at +157 and Pittsburgh falls short. You still receive the $200 in bonus bets, which you can use on other games and markets. Whether you use a bonus code for bet365 or simply claim the offer in the app, the result is the same.

Here are the key terms and conditions to know before you bet:

The offer is available to new customers only.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to take part.

You must claim the promo in the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account.

Your qualifying bet must be $10 or more and include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promo.

Cashed out bets, bets placed with event-specific Bonus Bets, Live In Game bets that settle as a push and bets deemed no action do not count.

Bonus Bets are non-withdrawable, and the Bonus Bets wager is excluded from any returns.

Your Bonus Bets expire 7 days after they are added to your balance.

New users in PA, NJ and MI also receive 50 Spins in addition to this welcome offer.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

Current odds for Steelers vs. Bengals

Here are the current bet365 odds for Sunday Night Football (8:20 PM ET):

Moneyline: Pittsburgh Steelers +157, Cincinnati Bengals -187.

Spread: Cincinnati Bengals -3.5.

Total: 49.5.

How to claim the bet365 offer for Sunday Night Football

Follow these steps to claim your $200 in bonus bets and place your first wager on Steelers vs. Bengals:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Claim the welcome promo in the bet365 app. No bonus code is needed. Find Steelers vs. Bengals on the Sunday Night Football board. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater. Wait for your bet to settle to receive your $200 in bonus bets.

Want a closer look at the sportsbook before you sign up? Read the full bet365 review .

More bet365 promos for existing users after Sunday Night Football

The fun does not stop once you claim your welcome offer. bet365 regularly rolls out odds boosts, bonus bet opportunities and other rewards for current customers across the NFL season and beyond.

To see what is available, open the Promos section in the bet365 Sportsbook app. Check back often, because new offers appear throughout the week and around major games.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.