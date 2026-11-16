Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

The bet365 bonus code offer gives new users a chance to claim $200 in Bonus Bets with a $10 wager. No code is required, and this is one of the top sportsbook promos available on Nov. 15. Place your first bet on Chargers vs. Ravens on Monday Night Football.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for Chargers vs. Ravens

New bet365 users get $200 in Bonus Bets when they place a qualifying wager of $10 or more. The bet365 bonus code process is simple because no code is required. Any bet365 promo code search ends here, since you only need to register and claim the offer in the bet365 app.

I like that the offer pays out whether the first bet wins or loses. Say you put $10 on the Ravens moneyline for Monday night's game at 8:15 PM ET. If the bet wins, you collect your winnings in withdrawable cash and still receive $200 in Bonus Bets. If the bet loses, you still receive the $200 in Bonus Bets.

Looking for a bonus code for bet365? Skip the hunt, because the offer applies automatically once you claim it in the app. Here are the key terms to know before you wager:

The offer is for new customers only.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to participate.

You must claim the promo in the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account.

Your qualifying bet must be $10 or more and must settle within 30 days of claiming the promo.

The qualifying bet must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Cashed Out bets, bets placed with event-specific Bonus Bets, Live In Game bets that settle as a push and bets deemed no action do not count.

Bonus Bets are non-withdrawable, and the Bonus Bets wager is excluded from any returns.

Your Bonus Bets expire 7 days after they are added to your Bonus Bets balance.

New users in PA, NJ and MI also receive 50 Spins in addition to this welcome offer.

The Chargers vs. Ravens game on Monday Night Football is the target for your first wager. Treat it as bet 1, then use your Bonus Bets on other games and markets after they hit your account. Minimum $10 deposit required. Minimum odds of -500 or greater. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

Current odds for Chargers vs. Ravens

Here are the current bet365 odds for Chargers vs. Ravens on Monday Night Football at 8:15 PM ET:

Moneyline: Chargers +185, Ravens -230.

Spread: Ravens -4.5.

Total: 38.5.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code offer for Monday Night Football

Follow these steps to claim your $200 in Bonus Bets and bet on Chargers vs. Ravens:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Claim the welcome promo in the bet365 app within 30 days of registering. Find Chargers vs. Ravens on Monday Night Football and choose a market. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with at least one selection at -500 or greater. Wait for your bet to settle to receive your $200 in Bonus Bets.

Want more details before you sign up? Read our full bet365 review .

More bet365 promos for existing users after Chargers vs. Ravens

The welcome offer is only the start at bet365. The sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for current customers, with new options added throughout the week.

Open the 'Promos' section in the bet365 Sportsbook app to see what is live. Check it often, since offers change with the sports calendar and big events.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.