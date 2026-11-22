Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

The bet365 bonus code offer is live for new users on Nov. 22, and no code is required. Bet $10 and get $200 in bonus bets , win or lose, on any NFL Week 11 Sunday game. Check out more sportsbook promos for other offers.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for NFL Week 11 Sunday

New customers can claim the bet365 bonus code offer without entering a promo code. Think of it as the bonus code for bet365 that does all the work for you. You just register, deposit and place a qualifying wager of $10 or more on an NFL Week 11 Sunday game, such as Saints at Bears, Buccaneers at Lions or Dolphins at Bills.

Here is how the outcome plays out. Say I place a $10 bet on the Bears moneyline against the Saints. If that bet wins, I collect my cash winnings and still get $200 in bonus bets. If it loses, I still get the $200 in bonus bets once the wager settles.

Keep these terms in mind before you wager:

The offer is for new customers only.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

You must claim the promo in the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account.

Your qualifying bet must be $10 or more and include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Your qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the promo.

Cashed out bets, bets placed with Bonus Bets and live in game bets that settle as a push do not count.

Bonus Bets are non-withdrawable, and the Bonus Bets wager is excluded from any returns.

Your Bonus Bets expire 7 days after they land in your account.

The -500 odds requirement matters for this slate. For example, the Bills moneyline against the Dolphins sits at -1700, which meets the minimum. Always confirm the odds on your bet slip before you place the wager.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

Current odds for Sunday's bet365 featured games

Saints @ Bears (1:00 PM ET): ML NO +475 / CHI -650, Spread CHI -11.5, Total 48.5.

Buccaneers @ Lions (1:00 PM ET): ML TB +230 / DET -280, Spread DET -6.5, Total 45.5.

Dolphins @ Bills (1:00 PM ET): ML MIA +950 / BUF -1700, Spread BUF -16.5, Total 44.5.

How to claim the bet365 promo code offer for NFL Week 11 Sunday

Follow these steps to lock in the welcome offer and bet on an NFL Week 11 Sunday game. The whole process takes only a few minutes.

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Claim the promo in the bet365 app. Choose an NFL Week 11 Sunday game and place a wager of $10 or more with at least one selection at -500 or better. Wait for your bet to settle, and your $200 in bonus bets will arrive win or lose.

Want more details before you sign up? Read our full bet365 review .

More bet365 promos for existing users on NFL Week 11 Sunday

The welcome offer is only the start at bet365. The sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for current customers, including offers tied to big NFL Sundays.

To find them, open the bet365 Sportsbook app and head to the Promos section. Check back often, since new offers appear throughout the football season and can change from week to week.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.