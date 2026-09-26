bet365 Bonus Code: Claim $200 in Bonus Bets for Ole Miss vs. Florida on Saturday

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

New bettors can claim $200 in bonus bets for the Ole Miss vs. Florida matchup on Sept. 26 when they sign up with bet365. The bet365 bonus code offer requires no code to activate and is available through sportsbook promos today. This welcome offer gives new customers the chance to bet on the Rebels and Gators without needing a promotional code.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For Ole Miss vs. Florida

The bet365 bonus code offer delivers $200 in bonus bets to new users after they deposit a minimum of $10 and place a qualifying wager. No promotional code is required to unlock this welcome bonus. Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to count toward the promotion.

Here's what you need to know about claiming this bonus code for bet365:

Deposit a minimum of $10 to your new account.

Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on the Ole Miss vs. Florida game.

Your bet must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Once your qualifying bet settles, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are added to your account.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, and the wager is excluded from any returns.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market counts toward the requirement.

If you place a $10 bet on Ole Miss vs. Florida and win, your winnings go directly into your withdrawable balance. If your bet loses, you'll still receive the $200 in bonus bets to use on other markets. Your bonus bets must be used within seven days or they will expire from your account.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your bonus code for bet365 On Ole Miss vs. Florida

Signing up and claiming this offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get your $200 in bonus bets for the Ole Miss vs. Florida game:

Visit the bet365 website or download the mobile app and select "Join" to create a new account. Enter your personal information and complete the registration process. Make a deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Ole Miss vs. Florida game and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account. Use your bonus bets on any eligible markets within seven days.

For more details on what bet365 offers, check out our full bet365 review .

Other bet365 Promotions For Existing Users

bet365 regularly updates its promotions with new bonuses and boosts for existing customers. You can find these ongoing offers by visiting the "Promos" tab within the bet365 app or website. The sportsbook frequently features parlay boosts, profit boosts, and enhanced odds on popular events throughout the week.

Existing users should check the promotions section regularly to take advantage of limited-time offers. bet365 tailors many of its promotions to major sporting events, so you'll find fresh opportunities to add value to your bets whenever you log in.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.