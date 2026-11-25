Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

The bet365 bonus code offer gives new users $200 in Bonus Bets after a $10 qualifying wager, win or lose. No code is required to claim this welcome offer, and you can use it on the Week 12 Thanksgiving NFL slate. As of Wednesday, Nov. 25, it ranks among the strongest sportsbook promos available to new customers.

Whether you search for a bet365 promo code or a bonus code for bet365, the process is the same. You register, deposit at least $10 and place a qualifying bet on any of the holiday games. Your Bonus Bets arrive once that wager settles.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for Thanksgiving NFL games

Here is how the bet365 bonus code offer works. You place a first bet of $10 or more on a Week 12 Thanksgiving game, such as Packers at Rams on Wednesday night, and you receive $200 in Bonus Bets whether that wager wins or loses. No code is required, so you do not need to type anything during sign-up.

Here is a quick example. Say I bet $10 on the Rams moneyline in the Packers at Rams game. If the bet wins, I collect my cash winnings and still receive $200 in Bonus Bets. If the bet loses, I lose the $10 wager, but the $200 in Bonus Bets still lands in my account.

Bonus Bets are split into multiple smaller bets when released, so you can spread them across several Thanksgiving games. Keep these terms in mind before you place your first wager:

The offer is for new customers only.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

You must claim the promo in the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account.

Your qualifying bet must be $10 or more and include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Your qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promo.

Cashed Out bets, bets placed with event-specific Bonus Bets, Live In Game bets that settle as a push and bets deemed no action do not count.

Bonus Bets are non-withdrawable, and the Bonus Bets wager is excluded from any returns.

Any returns from Bonus Bets placed are added to your Withdrawable Balance.

Bonus Bets expire 7 days after they are added to your account.

New users in PA, NJ and MI receive 50 Spins in addition to this welcome offer.

Because Bonus Bets expire after 7 days, plan your wagers around the holiday schedule. The Thanksgiving slate runs from Wednesday night through Black Friday, which gives you plenty of games for using your Bonus Bets before they expire. Check the full terms and conditions in the app for bet types and products that do not qualify.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

Current odds for Week 12 Thanksgiving NFL games

Here are the current bet365 odds for the first three games of the holiday slate:

Packers at Rams (Wednesday, 8:00 PM ET): Moneyline GB ~+133 / LAR ~-133. Spread LAR ~-3. Total ~45.

Bears at Lions (Thursday, 1:00 PM ET): Moneyline CHI ~-135 / DET ~+121. Spread CHI ~-2.5. Total ~55.5.

Eagles at Cowboys (Thursday, 4:30 PM ET): Moneyline PHI ~+352 / DAL ~-398. Spread DAL ~-8.5. Total ~48.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code offer for Week 12 Thanksgiving NFL

Follow these steps to claim your $200 in Bonus Bets and place your first wager on a Thanksgiving game:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Claim the promo in the bet365 app within 30 days of registering. Choose a Week 12 Thanksgiving NFL game and place a bet of $10 or more with at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater. Wait for your bet to settle, and your $200 in Bonus Bets will be added to your account.

Want more details before you sign up? Read our full bet365 review .

More bet365 promos for existing users during Thanksgiving week

The welcome offer is only the start. bet365 regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for current customers, and those offers often line up with major events like the NFL Thanksgiving slate.

To see what is available, open the bet365 Sportsbook app and tap the Promos section. Check back often, since new offers appear throughout the week and change from game to game.

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to participate. Terms and conditions apply.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.