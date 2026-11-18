Looking for the bet365 bonus code for Wednesday's matchup? No code is required, and new users can bet $10 and get $200 in bonus bets, win or lose, on Milwaukee vs. Miami. As of Nov. 18, this is one of the top sportsbook promos available.

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for Milwaukee vs. Miami

The bet365 bonus code offer does not require a code. I signed up, made a $10 minimum deposit and placed my first qualifying wager on Milwaukee vs. Miami. Some people search for a bet365 promo code or a bonus code for bet365, but you only need to register through the link on this page and claim the offer in the bet365 app.

Here is how the offer plays out on this game. If I bet $10 on a Milwaukee vs. Miami market and my bet wins, I keep my winnings and still receive $200 in bonus bets. If my bet loses, I still receive the $200 in bonus bets once my qualifying bet settles.

Here are the key terms and conditions for the bet365 welcome offer:

The offer is available to new customers only.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to participate.

You must claim the promotion through the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account.

Place qualifying bets of $10 or more to release $200 in bonus bets.

Your qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Only qualifying bets placed and settled after you claim the promotion count toward releasing your bonus bets.

Your qualifying bet must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Cashed out bets, bets placed with event-specific bonus bets, Live In Game bets that settle as a push and bets deemed no action do not count.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, and the bonus bet wager is excluded from any returns.

Any returns from bonus bets you place are added to your withdrawable balance.

Your bonus bets expire 7 days after they are added to your balance.

New users in PA, NJ and MI receive 50 Spins in addition to this welcome offer.

Because the offer requires at least one selection at -500 or greater, the Milwaukee vs. Miami moneyline is worth a look. Miami is listed at about -734 on the moneyline, which meets that minimum. Always confirm the current price on the bet365 bet slip before you place your wager.

Minimum $10 deposit required. Minimum odds of -500 or greater. Bonus bet wager excluded from returns. New customers only. Terms, time limits and exclusions apply.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

Current odds for Milwaukee vs. Miami

Here are the current bet365 odds for Milwaukee vs. Miami at 7:00 PM ET:

Moneyline: Milwaukee ~+517, Miami ~-734.

Spread: Miami ~-12.5.

Total: ~236.5.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code offer for Milwaukee vs. Miami

Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer and bet on Milwaukee vs. Miami:

Click any link on this page to visit bet365 and register a new account on the website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Claim the welcome offer in the bet365 app within 30 days of registering. Find Milwaukee vs. Miami and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on a selection at -500 or greater odds. Wait for your bet to settle to receive $200 in bonus bets, win or lose.

Want more details before you sign up? Read our full bet365 review .

Other bet365 promos for existing users after Milwaukee vs. Miami

Once you have used your welcome offer, bet365 keeps the value going for existing customers. The sportsbook regularly rolls out boosts, bonuses and other special offers across a wide range of sports and events.

To see what is available, open the bet365 app and check the Promos section. New offers appear often, so a quick look before you place a bet can help you find extra value on your next wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.