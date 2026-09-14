bet365 Bonus Code: Claim $365 Bonus for Broncos vs. Chiefs Monday Night Football

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

New bettors can claim $365 in bonus bets for Monday, Sept. 14 when they sign up with bet365. The bet365 bonus code is not required to unlock this offer. You'll find this promotion among other sportsbook promos available this week.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For Broncos vs Chiefs

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer delivers $365 in bonus bets after you deposit a minimum of $10 and place qualifying wagers. No code is required to claim this promotion. Your qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer, and each bet must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Here's what happens with your bonus bets on the Broncos vs Chiefs matchup. If you place a $10 qualifying bet on Kansas City to win and the Chiefs prevail, you'll receive your $365 in bonus bets added to your account. If your initial wager loses, you still get the full $365 in bonus bets, allowing you to continue betting on other markets throughout the week.

Key terms and conditions for this offer include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to participate.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Each qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are added to your account.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and are non-transferable.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market will count toward the settled bets requirement.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For The Broncos vs Chiefs Game

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Monday's matchup at Arrowhead Stadium:

Register for a new bet365 account through the website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on the Broncos vs Chiefs game with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $365 in bonus bets will be credited to your account within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on any eligible market throughout the sportsbook.

For more details on what bet365 offers, check out our bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available At bet365

bet365 regularly updates its promotional offerings for existing customers beyond the welcome bonus. The sportsbook features daily boosts, parlay promotions, and sport-specific bonuses that rotate throughout the week. You can discover these additional opportunities by visiting the "Promos" tab on the bet365 app or website, where all active offers are displayed with their respective terms and expiration dates.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.