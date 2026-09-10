Bet365 Bonus Code for 49ers vs Rams: Bet $10, Get $365 Bonus Bets, Win or Lose

New bettors can claim $365 in bonus bets for the 49ers vs Rams matchup on Sept. 10 using a bet365 bonus code. No code is required to unlock this welcome offer. You'll find this promotion among the top sportsbook promos available today, and it applies to betting on this historic regular-season game in Australia.

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For 49ers vs Rams

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer delivers $365 in bonus bets when you deposit a minimum of $10 and place a qualifying wager on the 49ers vs Rams game. Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to activate the promotion. Once your bet settles, bet365 credits your account with $365 in bonus bets, regardless of whether your initial wager wins or loses.

Here are the key terms and conditions you should know:

Available to new customers only with a minimum $10 deposit.

Claim the promotion within 30 days of registering your account.

Your qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are added to your account.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, and the wager is excluded from any returns.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection counts toward the requirement.

Cashed out bets and live in-game bets settled as a push do not qualify.

If you place a $10 bet on the 49ers vs Rams game and it wins, you keep your winnings plus receive $365 in bonus bets. If your $10 qualifying bet loses, you still receive the full $365 in bonus bets to use on other markets. The bonus bets themselves cannot be withdrawn as cash, but any winnings from bonus bets are added to your withdrawable balance.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Code For bet365 On 49ers vs Rams

Claiming your bonus bets for the 49ers vs Rams game takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the 49ers vs Rams betting market and place your qualifying wager of $10 or more with odds of -500 or greater. Wait for your bet to settle, then your $365 in bonus bets will be credited to your account. Use your bonus bets on any eligible markets within seven days before they expire.

For more details about bet365's offerings, check out our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available At bet365

bet365 regularly updates its promotions beyond the welcome offer for new customers. Existing users can access ongoing bonuses and boosts by visiting the "Promos" tab within the bet365 app. These promotions rotate frequently and may include deposit matches, parlay boosts, and event-specific offers tied to major sporting events. Check back regularly to maximize your betting value throughout the season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.