bet365 Bonus Code for Carolina vs. Green Bay Unlocks $200 Win or Lose With a $10 Bet

New bettors can claim $200 in bonus bets for Thursday's Carolina vs. Green Bay matchup by using the bet365 bonus code offer available on Oct. 29. No code is required to activate this welcome promotion. You'll find this deal among the best sportsbook promos available today.

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For Thursday's Game

The bet365 bonus code offer gives new customers $200 in bonus bets after depositing a minimum of $10 and placing a qualifying wager. Your initial bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to qualify. Once your bet settles, bet365 credits your account with $200 in bonus bets within the specified timeframe.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this promotion:

Minimum deposit of $10 required to participate.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promo.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after being added to your account.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection counts toward the requirement.

Cashed out bets and live in-game bets settled as a push do not count.

Bonus bet winnings are added to your withdrawable balance, but the bonus bet wager itself is excluded from returns.

Let's say you deposit $10 and place a $10 bet on Thursday's Carolina vs. Green Bay game with qualifying odds. If your bet wins, you'll receive your winnings plus the $200 in bonus bets. If your bet loses, you'll still receive the $200 in bonus bets to use on future wagers. You have seven days to use these bonus bets before they expire from your account.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For Carolina vs. Green Bay

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Thursday's game:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit a minimum of $10 using your preferred payment method. Claim the welcome promotion within 30 days of creating your account. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on the Carolina vs. Green Bay matchup with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets credited to your account.

For more details about the sportsbook's features and functionality, check out our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available At bet365

bet365 regularly offers bonuses and boosts for both new and existing customers throughout the year. Current users can explore additional promotions by visiting the Promos section within the bet365 app or website. These offers rotate frequently and may include deposit matches, parlay boosts, and event-specific promotions designed to enhance your betting experience.

Existing customers should check the Promos tab regularly to discover the latest available offers. bet365 updates its promotional calendar to align with major sporting events, giving you multiple opportunities to maximize your betting value on games like Thursday's Carolina vs. Green Bay matchup and beyond.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.