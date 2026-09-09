Bet365 Bonus Code for NFL Kickoff: Bet $10 on Week 1, Get $365 Bonus Bets

New bettors can claim $365 in bonus bets for Week 1 NFL action starting Wednesday, Sept. 9. The bet365 bonus code offer requires no code to activate. You'll receive bonus bets after placing a qualifying $10 wager on any game during the opening week, including the Patriots vs. Seahawks matchup. Check out other available sportsbook promos to compare your options.

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

How the bet365 bonus code works for Week 1 NFL

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer delivers $365 in bonus bets to new customers who deposit at least $10 and place a qualifying wager. No promotional code is required to unlock this promotion. Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to count toward the offer.

Here's how the bonus bets work in practice. If you deposit $10 and place a $10 bet on the Patriots vs. Seahawks game and that bet wins, you'll receive $365 in bonus bets added to your account. If your initial $10 wager loses, you'll still receive the full $365 in bonus bets. The bonus bets themselves are non-withdrawable, but any winnings you generate from them will be added to your withdrawable balance.

Key terms and conditions include the following:

Bonus bets expire seven days after they're added to your account.

Your qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market or fixture combination counts toward the requirement.

Cashed out bets, event-specific bonus bets, and bets settled as a push do not count.

Bonus bets cannot be used on certain products, promotions, or bet types.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bet365 bonus for Week 1 NFL betting

Claiming your bonus bets is straightforward. Follow these steps to sign up and place your first wager on Week 1 NFL games:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit a minimum of $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Week 1 NFL matchups and select your preferred game, such as Patriots vs. Seahawks. Place a qualifying bet of at least $10 with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $365 in bonus bets will be credited to your account.

For more details on the sportsbook's features and functionality, read our full bet365 review .

Additional promotions and ongoing offers at bet365

bet365 regularly provides bonus bets and promotional boosts for both new and existing customers throughout the NFL season. Existing users can discover these additional offers by visiting the Promos section within the bet365 app or website. The sportsbook updates its promotional calendar frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you don't miss out on valuable opportunities to enhance your betting experience during Week 1 and beyond.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.