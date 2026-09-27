bet365 Bonus Code for Sunday's Week 3 NFL: Bet $10 on Any Game, Get $200 Bonus Bets

New bettors can claim $200 in bonus bets for NFL Week 3 Sunday on Sept. 27 with the bet365 bonus code. No code is required to unlock this offer. Simply deposit a minimum of $10 and place your first qualifying bet to earn bonus bets you can use across the loaded slate of games. Check out all available sportsbook promos to compare welcome offers before you sign up.

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For NFL Week 3 Sunday

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer delivers $200 in bonus bets when you deposit at least $10 and place a qualifying bet. No promotional code is necessary to activate this bonus. Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater, and you must settle your bet within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Here's how the bonus works in practice: If you deposit $10 and place a $10 bet on one of the NFL Week 3 Sunday games at qualifying odds, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets once that bet settles, regardless of whether you win or lose. If your initial bet wins, you keep those winnings in your withdrawable balance while also earning the $200 bonus bets. If your initial bet loses, you still receive the full $200 in bonus bets to use on future wagers.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to participate.

Qualifying bets must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they're added to your account.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and cannot be cashed out.

The bonus bet wager itself is excluded from any returns you receive.

Cashed out bets and live in-game bets settled as a push do not count toward the requirement.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For NFL Week 3 Sunday

Claiming your bonus bets is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit a minimum of $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the promotions section and claim the welcome offer within 30 days of registration. Place a qualifying bet of at least $10 on any NFL Week 3 Sunday game with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account. Use your bonus bets on any eligible markets before they expire in seven days.

For more details about bet365's features and functionality, read our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available At bet365

bet365 regularly updates its promotional offerings for existing customers beyond the welcome bonus. You'll find ongoing bonuses, odds boosts, and special betting promotions by visiting the "Promos" tab in the bet365 app. These promotions rotate frequently and often tie to major sporting events, so checking back regularly ensures you don't miss valuable opportunities to maximize your betting experience.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.