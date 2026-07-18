bet365 Bonus Code: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for France vs. England on Saturday

The bet365 bonus code gets new customers $150 in bonus bets — no code required. Sign up, deposit at least $10, and place your first wager on France vs. England to take advantage of this sportsbook promos offer before July 18.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for France vs. England

The bet365 bonus code offer is straightforward: bet $10 and receive $150 in bonus bets. No promo code for bet365 is required — simply register a new account, make a minimum $10 deposit, and place a qualifying wager on France vs. England to get started.

Here is what you need to know about the terms before claiming:

Available to new customers only.

Minimum deposit of $10 required.

Claim the promo through the bet365 app within 30 days of registering.

Qualifying bets must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promo.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being added to your balance.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable; only returns from bonus bets are added to your withdrawable balance.

Cashed-out bets, Live In Game bets settled as a push, and bets deemed no action do not count.

Offer not valid in Illinois. New users in PA, NJ, and MI receive 50 Spins in addition to this welcome offer.

Say you place $10 on France to win the third-place match at qualifying odds. If France wins, you collect your winnings as normal and still receive $150 in bonus bets. If France falls short and England takes the result, your $150 in bonus bets still arrives in your account — giving you plenty of opportunities to keep wagering beyond this match.

If you prefer not to claim the Bet $10, Get $150 offer, bet365 also provides a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net for new users. Under this promotion, if your first bet loses, bet365 will refund your stake in bonus bets up to $1,000. You must claim this within 30 days of registration, and bonus bets expire within seven days (168 hours) of being issued. This secondary offer is available in all eligible states except PA, NJ, and MI.

A bonus code for bet365 is not required for either offer — just register and follow the steps outlined below.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bet365 bonus for France vs. England

Claiming your bonus ahead of France vs. England takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get your account set up and your first bet placed:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. No bet365 promo code is needed during sign-up. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Claim the promotion through the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account. Navigate to the France vs. England market and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more, ensuring at least one selection carries odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $150 in bonus bets will be credited to your account balance and available for use within seven days.

For a full breakdown of what bet365 has to offer beyond this promotion, check out our bet365 review .

More bet365 offers to explore after France vs. England

Existing bet365 customers have plenty to look forward to beyond the welcome offer. bet365 consistently rolls out odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and event-specific promotions throughout the week. The best place to stay current on what is available is the "Promos" tab inside the bet365 app, where new offers are updated regularly. Whether you are following the rest of the summer's biggest matches or looking ahead to the next major tournament, bet365 keeps the action going with ongoing rewards for loyal users.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.