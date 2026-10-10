bet365 Bonus Code: Get $200 Bonus Bets for Texas vs. Oklahoma

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

New bettors can claim $200 in bonus bets for Saturday's Texas vs. Oklahoma matchup using the bet365 bonus code. No promo code is required to unlock this welcome offer. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare offers across the industry.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For Texas vs. Oklahoma

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer grants new customers $200 in bonus bets after placing a qualifying wager on the Texas vs. Oklahoma game. To qualify, you must deposit a minimum of $10 and place a bet of at least $10 with odds of -500 or greater. Your qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Here's what you need to know about this offer:

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after they are added to your account.

The bonus bet wager amount is excluded from any returns you receive.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection counts toward the settled bets requirement.

Cashed out bets and live in-game bets that settle as a push do not count toward the promotion.

If you place a $10 bet on the Texas vs. Oklahoma game and win, you'll receive your winnings plus the $200 in bonus bets to use on future wagers. If your initial $10 qualifying bet loses, you still receive the full $200 in bonus bets to apply toward other betting opportunities.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your bet365 Bonus Code Welcome Offer

Follow these steps to sign up and claim your bonus bets for the Texas vs. Oklahoma game:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Complete the account verification process with your personal information. Deposit a minimum of $10 using your preferred payment method. Place a qualifying bet of at least $10 on the Texas vs. Oklahoma matchup with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be added to your account within 24 hours.

For a comprehensive overview of the sportsbook's features and offerings, read our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available At bet365

Beyond the welcome offer, bet365 regularly provides bonuses and boosts for existing customers throughout the year. These promotions include parlay boosts, odds boosts on select events, and special betting offers tied to major sporting events. To discover what promotions are currently active, navigate to the "Promos" section within the bet365 sportsbook app or website to view all available deals.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.