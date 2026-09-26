bet365 Bonus Code: Get $200 Bonus for Texas A&M vs. LSU on Saturday

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

New bettors can claim $200 in bonus bets for Texas A&M vs. LSU on Sept. 27 using the bet365 bonus code. No code is required to unlock this welcome offer. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare all your options before placing your first wager on this matchup.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For Texas A&M vs. LSU

The bet365 bonus code offer delivers $200 in bonus bets after you place a qualifying wager of at least $10 on the Texas A&M vs. LSU game. No promotional code is required to claim this welcome offer. Your bonus bets will be credited to your account once your initial qualifying bet settles, whether you win or lose that first wager.

Here are the key terms and conditions you should know:

Minimum deposit of $10 is required to participate.

Your qualifying bet must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market will count toward the requirement.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after they are added to your account.

You must claim this promotion within 30 days of registering your account.

Cashed out bets and live in-game bets settled as a push do not count toward the requirement.

If you place a $10 bet on Texas A&M vs. LSU and win, you'll receive your $200 in bonus bets plus your winnings. If that initial $10 wager loses, you'll still get the full $200 in bonus bets to use on other markets. Your bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash, but any winnings from bonus bets will be added to your withdrawable balance.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For Texas A&M vs. LSU

Follow these steps to sign up and claim your bonus bets on the Texas A&M vs. LSU game:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on Texas A&M vs. LSU with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account. Use your bonus bets on any eligible market within seven days before they expire.

For more details on what bet365 offers, check out our full bet365 review .

Other Promotions Available At bet365

bet365 regularly updates its promotions for existing customers beyond just the welcome offer. You'll find ongoing bonuses and boosts by visiting the Promos section within the bet365 app or website. These promotions change frequently and may include parlay boosts, profit boosts, and other enhanced odds opportunities on various sports and events.

Existing users should check the Promos tab regularly to stay informed about the latest offers available. bet365 tailors many of these promotions to specific sports and events, so you'll want to monitor what's available for your preferred betting markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.