bet365 Bonus Code: Get $200 In Bonus Bets For Alabama vs. LSU

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

New bettors can grab $200 in bonus bets for the Alabama vs. LSU matchup on Nov. 7 by using the bet365 bonus code. No code is required to claim this offer. You'll need to deposit at least $10 to qualify, and you can explore all available sportsbook promos to maximize your betting experience.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For Alabama vs. LSU

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer gives new customers $200 in bonus bets after placing a qualifying wager of $10 or more on the Alabama vs. LSU game. You don't need to enter a promo code to activate this offer. Your bonus bets will arrive in your account once your initial bet settles, regardless of whether your wager wins or loses.

Here are the key terms you should know:

Minimum deposit of $10 is required to participate.

Your qualifying bet must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after they're added to your account.

The bonus bet wager itself is excluded from any returns you receive.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market will count toward the requirement.

Cashed out bets and live in-game bets settled as a push do not count toward the promotion.

For example, if you place a $10 bet on Alabama vs. LSU and win, you'll receive your winnings plus $200 in bonus bets to use on other events. If your initial $10 wager loses, you'll still get the $200 in bonus bets to continue betting. You have 30 days from claiming the promotion to place your qualifying bet, and your bonus bets must be used within seven days of being credited.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For Alabama vs. LSU

Follow these steps to sign up and claim your bonus bets for the Alabama vs. LSU game:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Alabama vs. LSU betting market and place a qualifying wager of $10 or more with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on any available betting market before they expire in seven days.

For more details about what bet365 offers, check out our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available At bet365

bet365 regularly updates its promotions for existing customers beyond just the welcome offer. You can find daily boosts, parlay promotions, and other bonus opportunities by visiting the Promos section within the bet365 app. These offers change frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you don't miss out on valuable betting enhancements for upcoming games and events.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.