bet365 Bonus Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Bills vs. Rams Monday Night Football

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

New bettors can claim $200 in bonus bets ahead of Monday Night Football on Oct. 12 when Buffalo takes on Los Angeles. The bet365 bonus code offer requires no code to activate, and you'll receive your bonus bets after placing your first qualifying wager. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare offers across the industry.

How the bet365 bonus code works for Bills vs. Rams

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer delivers $200 in bonus bets to new customers after you deposit a minimum of $10 and place a qualifying bet. Your initial wager must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to qualify for the promotion. Once your bet settles, you'll receive your $200 in bonus bets, which you can use on any subsequent wagers during the Bills vs. Rams matchup or other sports betting markets.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this promotion:

Minimum $10 deposit required to participate.

Qualifying bets must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after they're added to your account.

The bonus bet wager is excluded from any returns, though winnings are added to your withdrawable balance.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market will count toward the requirement.

If you place a $10 bet on the Bills vs. Rams game and win, your winnings are added to your account along with your $200 in bonus bets. If your initial $10 wager loses, you still receive the full $200 in bonus bets to use on future bets. You must claim this promotion within 30 days of registering your account, and your qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bet365 bonus for Monday Night Football

Follow these steps to sign up and claim your bonus bets for the Bills vs. Rams game:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Bills vs. Rams betting market and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be added to your account within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on any available markets before they expire in seven days.

For a complete breakdown of the sportsbook's features and functionality, read our full bet365 review .

Additional promotions available at bet365

Beyond the welcome offer, bet365 regularly features bonuses and boosts for existing customers throughout the year. You can find these ongoing promotions by visiting the Promos section within the bet365 app or website. These offers vary by sport and season, giving you multiple opportunities to add value to your bets on upcoming games and events.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.