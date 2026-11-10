Bet365 Bonus Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Boston vs. Philadelphia

The bet365 bonus code offer needs no code for new users on Tuesday, Nov. 10. Bet $10 on Boston vs. Philadelphia and get $200 in bonus bets, win or lose. Browse more sportsbook promos to compare.

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for Boston vs. Philadelphia

The bet365 bonus code offer does not require a code, so you can claim it without typing anything extra. Some shoppers search for a bet365 promo code or a bonus code for bet365, but this welcome offer applies automatically once you register and claim it in the app. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on Boston vs. Philadelphia, and bet365 releases $200 in bonus bets after the wager settles.

Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater. Both sides of tonight's moneyline sit well inside that range, so a Boston or Philadelphia pick fits the requirement.

Current odds for Boston vs. Philadelphia

Moneyline: Boston -118, Philadelphia +100.

Spread: Boston -1.5, Philadelphia +1.5.

Total: Over 217.5 (-105), Under 217.5 (-115).

Here is how the offer plays out. If your $10 wager on Boston vs. Philadelphia wins, you collect your cash payout and still receive $200 in bonus bets. If the wager loses, you still receive the full $200 in bonus bets after the bet settles.

Review the key terms before you wager:

The offer is for new customers only.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

You must claim the promo in the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account.

Your qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the promo.

Cashed out bets, bets placed with bonus bets, Live In Game bets that push, and no action bets do not count.

Bonus bets expire 7 days after they hit your account.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, and the bonus bet wager is excluded from any returns.

Returns from bonus bets go to your withdrawable balance.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market counts toward the requirement.

New users in PA, NJ and MI also receive 50 Spins on top of the welcome offer. Minimum odds of -500 or greater apply, and full terms, time limits and exclusions are listed on bet365.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code offer for Boston vs. Philadelphia

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first wager on Boston vs. Philadelphia before tipoff at 8 PM ET:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Claim the welcome offer in the bet365 app. Open the Boston vs. Philadelphia betting page and choose a market. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more at odds of -500 or greater. Wait for the bet to settle, and your $200 in bonus bets arrives win or lose.

Want more details before you sign up? Read our full bet365 review .

More bet365 promos for existing users after Boston vs. Philadelphia

The welcome offer is only the start at bet365. The sportsbook regularly rolls out odds boosts, bonus bet offers and other promotions for current customers across the NBA, NFL, college sports and more.

To find what is live today, open the 'Promos' section in the bet365 Sportsbook app. Check back often, since new offers appear throughout the week and many have short windows to opt in.

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older and physically present in an eligible state.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.