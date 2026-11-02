bet365 Bonus Code: Get $200 In Bonus Bets For Chicago vs. Seattle Monday Night Football

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

New bettors can claim $200 in bonus bets for Monday Night Football between the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 2. The bet365 bonus code offer requires no code to activate. Deposit just $10 and place your first wager to unlock this welcome bonus through sportsbook promos .

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For Chicago vs. Seattle

The bet365 bonus code offer delivers $200 in bonus bets when you deposit a minimum of $10 and place a qualifying wager. No code is required to claim this promotion. Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to count toward the offer.

Here's how the bonus bets work for the Bears-Seahawks matchup. If you place a $10 bet on Chicago to win and the Bears pull off the victory, you'll receive your winnings plus the $200 in bonus bets added to your account. If your initial $10 wager loses, you still get the full $200 in bonus bets to use on other markets during the game or future contests.

Key terms and conditions for this promotion include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to participate.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after being added to your account.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market counts toward the requirement.

Cashed out bets and live in-game bets settled as a push do not count.

Bonus bets cannot be used on certain products, promotions, or bet types.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For Monday Night Football

Follow these steps to sign up and claim your bonus bets for the Chicago vs. Seattle game:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit a minimum of $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the sportsbook and select your market for the Bears-Seahawks matchup. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account. Use your bonus bets on additional markets throughout the game or on future events.

For more details about bet365's features and offerings, check out our full bet365 review .

Explore Additional Promotions On bet365

bet365 regularly updates its promotional offerings for existing customers beyond the welcome bonus. The sportsbook features ongoing bonuses and boosts that reward loyal players with extra value on their wagers. You can find all active promotions by visiting the "Promos" section directly within the bet365 app or website.

These promotions change frequently and cover various sports and betting markets. Checking the Promos tab regularly ensures you never miss an opportunity to maximize your betting experience with additional bonuses and enhanced odds on upcoming events.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.