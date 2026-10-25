bet365 Bonus Code: Get $200 In Bonus Bets For Chiefs vs. Seahawks

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

New bettors can claim $200 in bonus bets for the Chiefs vs. Seahawks matchup on Oct. 25 using the bet365 bonus code. No code is required to unlock this welcome offer. You'll need to deposit a minimum of $10 to qualify, and this promotion is part of bet365's sportsbook promos available to first-time users.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For Chiefs vs. Seahawks

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer gives new customers $200 in bonus bets after placing a qualifying wager of $10 or more on the Chiefs vs. Seahawks game. You don't need to enter a promo code to activate this offer. Your bonus bets will be credited to your account once your qualifying bet settles, regardless of whether your initial wager wins or loses.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this promotion:

Minimum deposit of $10 is required to participate.

Your qualifying bet must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market will count toward the requirement.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after they are added to your account.

The bonus bet wager is excluded from any returns you receive.

Cashed out bets and live in-game bets settled as a push do not count toward the requirement.

If you place a $10 bet on the Chiefs vs. Seahawks game and win, you'll receive your winnings plus $200 in bonus bets to use on future wagers. If your initial $10 bet loses, you'll still receive the full $200 in bonus bets as compensation. You must claim this promotion within 30 days of registering your account, and your qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your bet365 Bonus For Chiefs vs. Seahawks

Claiming your bonus bets for the Chiefs vs. Seahawks game is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Chiefs vs. Seahawks betting market and place a qualifying wager of $10 or more with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be added to your account within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on any eligible markets before they expire in seven days.

For more details about bet365's features and offerings, check out our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available At bet365

bet365 regularly updates its promotional offerings for existing customers beyond the welcome bonus. You can find ongoing bonuses, boosts, and other promotions by visiting the Promos section within the bet365 Sportsbook app. These promotions change frequently and cover a wide range of sports and betting markets throughout the year.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.