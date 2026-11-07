bet365 Bonus Code: Get $200 In Bonus Bets For College Football Week 10

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

College Football Week 10 arrives Saturday, Nov. 7, with seven matchups between ranked teams, and you can maximize your betting experience with a bet365 bonus code. New users can claim $200 in bonus bets by depositing just $10, with no code required. This welcome offer from sportsbook promos gives you plenty of opportunities to wager on the day's top matchups.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For College Football Week 10

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer requires a minimum $10 deposit to activate. You'll receive $200 in bonus bets once your qualifying wager settles, whether you win or lose your initial bet on College Football Week 10 games. Your bonus bets expire seven days after they're added to your account, so plan your College Football Week 10 wagers accordingly.

Here are the key terms you should know:

Minimum $10 deposit required to participate.

Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on any College Football Week 10 matchup.

Your bet must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection counts toward the requirement.

Cashed out bets, live in-game bets settled as a push, and bets deemed no action do not count.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, and the bonus bet wager is excluded from any returns.

You must claim the promo within 30 days of registering your account.

Your qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

If you place a $10 bet on one of Saturday's ranked matchups and win, you'll receive your winnings plus $200 in bonus bets to use on additional College Football Week 10 games. If your initial $10 wager loses, you still get the full $200 in bonus bets to continue betting on the day's slate of top-25 contests.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your bet365 Bonus For College Football Week 10

Signing up and claiming your bonus bets for College Football Week 10 takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Complete the registration process with your personal information. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the promotions section and claim the welcome offer. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on any College Football Week 10 game with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be added to your account.

For more details on what bet365 offers, check out our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available At bet365

Beyond the welcome offer, bet365 regularly provides bonuses and boosts for existing customers throughout the season. You can find these additional promotions by visiting the "Promos" section within the bet365 Sportsbook app, where new offers update regularly. Existing users should check back frequently to discover enhanced odds, bonus bet opportunities, and other special promotions tied to major college football events.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.