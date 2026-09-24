bet365 Bonus Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Falcons vs. Packers Thursday Night Football

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

New bettors can claim $200 in bonus bets for Thursday Night Football on Sept. 24 when they sign up with bet365. No bet365 bonus code is required to unlock this welcome offer. Simply deposit a minimum of $10 and place your first qualifying bet on the Falcons vs. Packers matchup to earn bonus bets. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare offers across the industry.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For Falcons vs. Packers

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer gives new customers $200 in bonus bets after placing a qualifying $10 wager. You don't need to enter a code to activate this promotion. Instead, register your account, make your deposit, and claim the offer through the bet365 app within 30 days of signing up.

Here's what you need to know about claiming this bonus for Thursday's game:

Your qualifying bet must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Only bets placed and settled after claiming the promotion count toward the requirement.

Your $200 in bonus bets will be added to your account once your qualifying bet settles.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they're added to your account balance.

The bonus bet wager itself is excluded from any returns you receive.

Let's say you deposit $10 and place a $10 bet on the Falcons vs. Packers game at qualifying odds. If your bet wins, you'll receive your winnings plus $200 in bonus bets to use on future wagers. If your initial bet loses, you'll still get the $200 in bonus bets to continue betting on other events.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For Thursday Night Football

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Falcons vs. Packers with your bonus bets:

Visit the bet365 website or download the mobile app. Click "Join" and complete the registration form with your personal information. Verify your email address and identity as required. Make a deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Falcons vs. Packers game and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more at odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will appear in your account.

For more details on what bet365 offers, check out our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available At bet365

bet365 regularly updates its promotions for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. You'll find daily boosts, parlay bonuses, and other special offers by visiting the "Promos" tab on the bet365 app. These promotions change frequently, so check back regularly to maximize your betting value throughout the season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.