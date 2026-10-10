bet365 Bonus Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Georgia vs. Alabama
Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.
New bettors can claim $200 in bonus bets for the Georgia vs. Alabama matchup on Oct. 10 with the bet365 bonus code. No code is required to unlock this welcome offer. You'll find this promotion among other sportsbook promos available this week.
How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For Georgia vs. Alabama
The bet365 bonus code welcome offer grants new customers $200 in bonus bets after placing a qualifying wager of at least $10. No promotional code is necessary to claim this offer. Your qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion, and you must deposit a minimum of $10 to participate.
Here are the key terms and conditions for this promotion:
- Available to new customers only in select states.
- Minimum deposit of $10 required.
- Qualifying bets must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after they are added to your account.
- Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, and the wager is excluded from any returns.
- Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market will count toward the requirement.
- Cashed out bets and event-specific bonus bets do not count toward the settled bets requirement.
If you place a $10 bet on Georgia vs. Alabama and win, your bonus bets will be credited to your account. If your initial wager loses, you'll still receive the $200 in bonus bets to use on other sports betting markets. Your bonus bets must be used within seven days or they will expire.
This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.
How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For The Georgia vs. Alabama Game
Follow these steps to sign up and claim your bonus bets for Georgia vs. Alabama:
- Register a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app.
- Deposit at least $10 into your account using your preferred payment method.
- Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on Georgia vs. Alabama with odds of -500 or greater.
- Once your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account.
- Use your bonus bets on any available sports betting market within seven days.
For a complete overview of bet365's features and offerings, check out our detailed bet365 review.
Additional Promotions Available At bet365
bet365 regularly offers bonuses and boosts for both new and existing customers. Established users can discover ongoing promotions by visiting the Promos section within the bet365 app. These offers rotate frequently and may include deposit matches, parlay boosts, and other betting enhancements. Check back regularly to maximize your betting value throughout the season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a sports betting specialist at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.