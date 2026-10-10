bet365 Bonus Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Georgia vs. Alabama

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

New bettors can claim $200 in bonus bets for the Georgia vs. Alabama matchup on Oct. 10 with the bet365 bonus code. No code is required to unlock this welcome offer. You'll find this promotion among other sportsbook promos available this week.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For Georgia vs. Alabama

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer grants new customers $200 in bonus bets after placing a qualifying wager of at least $10. No promotional code is necessary to claim this offer. Your qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion, and you must deposit a minimum of $10 to participate.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this promotion:

Available to new customers only in select states.

Minimum deposit of $10 required.

Qualifying bets must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are added to your account.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, and the wager is excluded from any returns.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market will count toward the requirement.

Cashed out bets and event-specific bonus bets do not count toward the settled bets requirement.

If you place a $10 bet on Georgia vs. Alabama and win, your bonus bets will be credited to your account. If your initial wager loses, you'll still receive the $200 in bonus bets to use on other sports betting markets. Your bonus bets must be used within seven days or they will expire.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For The Georgia vs. Alabama Game

Follow these steps to sign up and claim your bonus bets for Georgia vs. Alabama:

Register a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 into your account using your preferred payment method. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on Georgia vs. Alabama with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account. Use your bonus bets on any available sports betting market within seven days.

For a complete overview of bet365's features and offerings, check out our detailed bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available At bet365

bet365 regularly offers bonuses and boosts for both new and existing customers. Established users can discover ongoing promotions by visiting the Promos section within the bet365 app. These offers rotate frequently and may include deposit matches, parlay boosts, and other betting enhancements. Check back regularly to maximize your betting value throughout the season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.