Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

The bet365 bonus code offer is live for new users on Nov. 20, and no code is required. Bet $10 on Houston vs. Denver and get $200 in Bonus Bets , win or lose. Compare more sportsbook promos before you sign up.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for Houston vs. Denver

The bet365 bonus code offer does not require a code to claim. Any new customer can sign up, deposit at least $10 and place a qualifying bet on the Houston vs. Denver NBA Cup game. This bet365 promo code style welcome offer turns that first wager into $200 in Bonus Bets.

Here is how it plays out with the Rockets and Nuggets. Say you place a $10 wager on the Nuggets moneyline. If the bet wins, you receive your winnings in withdrawable cash and still get $200 in Bonus Bets. If it loses, you still get the full $200 in Bonus Bets.

Anyone searching for a bonus code for bet365 can skip the hunt. Just claim the promo through the bet365 app and place your first qualifying bet. Here are the key terms to know:

The offer is for new customers only.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

You must claim the promo in the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account.

Your qualifying bet must be $10 or more and include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promo.

Cashed out bets, bets placed with event-specific Bonus Bets, Live In Game bets that settle as a push and bets deemed no action do not count.

Bonus Bets are non-withdrawable, and the Bonus Bets wager is excluded from any returns.

Bonus Bets expire 7 days after they are added to your balance.

New users in PA, NJ and MI also receive 50 Spins with this welcome offer.

Minimum $10 deposit required. Minimum odds of -500 or greater. New customers only. Terms, time limits and exclusions apply.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

Current odds for Houston vs. Denver on bet365

Game time: 10:00 PM ET.

Moneyline: Houston Rockets ~+107, Denver Nuggets ~-116.

Spread: Denver -1.5.

Total: ~225.5.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code offer for Houston vs. Denver

Follow these steps to claim your Bonus Bets and place your first wager on Houston vs. Denver.

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Claim the welcome promo in the bet365 app. Find the Houston vs. Denver NBA Cup game and choose a market. Place a bet of $10 or more with at least one selection at -500 or greater. Receive $200 in Bonus Bets once your qualifying bet settles.

Want more details on the sportsbook before you sign up? Read the full bet365 review .

More bet365 promos for existing users after Houston vs. Denver

The welcome offer is only the start. bet365 regularly rolls out boosts and bonuses for current customers across the NBA, NFL, college sports and more.

To see what is available, open the bet365 Sportsbook app and head to the Promos section. Check back often, since new offers appear throughout the week and often tie into major games and events.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.