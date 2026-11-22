Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

The bet365 bonus code offer requires no code and gives new users $200 in Bonus Bets after a $10 bet on Minnesota vs. San Francisco Sunday Night Football. As of Sunday, Nov. 22, this is one of the top sportsbook promos available. Win or lose, you get the bonus.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for Minnesota vs. San Francisco

The bet365 bonus code offer does not require a code. New customers who deposit at least $10 and place a qualifying wager of $10 or more receive $200 in Bonus Bets, whether the first bet wins or loses. Anyone searching for a bet365 promo code or a bonus code for bet365 can skip that step and claim the offer directly through the app.

Minnesota vs. San Francisco Sunday Night Football at 8:20 PM ET is a great place to use your first qualifying bet. Here is how the outcome plays out. If you wager $10 on the Vikings moneyline at +148 and Minnesota wins, you collect your winnings in cash and still receive $200 in Bonus Bets. If that wager loses, you still receive the full $200 in Bonus Bets.

Here are the key terms and conditions for the offer:

The offer is for new customers only.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

You must claim the promotion through the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account.

Your qualifying bet must be $10 or more and must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Cashed out bets, bets placed with event-specific Bonus Bets, Live In Game bets that settle as a push and bets deemed no action do not count.

Bonus Bets are non-withdrawable, and the Bonus Bets wager is excluded from any returns.

Bonus Bets expire 7 days after they are added to your account.

Returns from Bonus Bets placed are added to your Withdrawable Balance.

New users in PA, NJ and MI receive 50 Spins in addition to this welcome offer.

Once your qualifying bet settles, bet365 adds the Bonus Bets to your account balance. You can then use them on Minnesota vs. San Francisco or on any other eligible market, as long as you use them before they expire.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

Current odds for Minnesota vs. San Francisco

Here are the current bet365 odds for Sunday Night Football:

Game: Vikings @ 49ers (8:20 PM ET).

Moneyline: Minnesota +148, San Francisco -176.

Spread: San Francisco -3.5.

Total: 46.5.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code offer for Sunday Night Football

Follow these steps to claim your $200 in Bonus Bets and bet on Minnesota vs. San Francisco:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. Choose a payment method and deposit at least $10 into your account. Claim the promotion in the bet365 app within 30 days of registering. Find Minnesota vs. San Francisco Sunday Night Football and place a bet of $10 or more with at least one selection at -500 or greater. Wait for your bet to settle to receive $200 in Bonus Bets, win or lose.

Want more details before you sign up? Read our full bet365 review .

More bet365 promos for existing users beyond Sunday Night Football

The welcome offer is only the start. bet365 regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for existing customers across the NFL season and other major sports.

To see what is available, open the bet365 Sportsbook app and head to the Promos section. Offers change often, so check back before each game to see which boosts and bonuses you can use on your next wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.