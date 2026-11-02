bet365 Bonus Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Monday Night Football and NBA Games

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

New bettors can claim $200 in bonus bets for Monday Night Football and NBA action on Nov. 2 through bet365. No bet365 bonus code is required to unlock this offer. You'll find plenty of betting opportunities across both sports through sportsbook promos like this one.

How the bet365 bonus code works for Monday Night Football and NBA games

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer gives new customers $200 in bonus bets after placing a qualifying $10 wager. Your initial bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to qualify. If your first bet wins, you'll receive your $200 bonus bets on top of your winnings; if it loses, you'll still get the full $200 in bonus bets to use on Monday Night Football or any of the 15 NBA games scheduled for Nov. 2.

Here are the key terms you need to know:

Minimum $10 deposit required to participate.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after they're added to your account.

The bonus bet wager is excluded from any returns.

Bonus bets cannot be used on certain products, promotions, or bet types.

You must claim this promotion through the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the promo count toward releasing your bonus bets. Remember that cashed-out bets and live in-game bets settled as a push do not count toward the requirement.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bonus bets for Monday Night Football and NBA betting

Signing up and claiming your bonus bets takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the promotions section and claim the welcome offer within 30 days of registration. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on Monday Night Football or any NBA game with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be added to your account.

For more details on what bet365 offers, check out our full bet365 review .

Additional promotions and bonuses available at bet365

bet365 regularly rolls out new bonuses and boosts for existing customers throughout the year. You can discover these ongoing promotions by checking the "Promos" section directly in the bet365 Sportsbook app. These offers vary by sport and season, giving you multiple ways to add value to your bets beyond your initial welcome bonus.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.