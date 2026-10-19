bet365 Bonus Code: Get $200 In Bonus Bets For Monday Night Football, WNBA Finals, NBA Tip Off, And World Series

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

Monday, Oct. 19 brings a packed slate of sports action, and new bettors can capitalize on the moment with a bet365 bonus code offer. No code is required to claim $200 in bonus bets when you sign up and place your first wager. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare offers across the industry.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For Monday's Games

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer delivers $200 in bonus bets after you deposit a minimum of $10 and place a qualifying bet. No promotional code is necessary to activate this offer. Your qualifying wager must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater, and it must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Here's how the bonus works in practice: If you deposit $10 and place a $10 bet on the 49ers-Commanders game at qualifying odds, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets once that wager settles, regardless of the outcome. If your initial bet wins, you keep those winnings plus the $200 bonus bets. If your initial bet loses, you still get the full $200 in bonus bets to use on the WNBA Finals, NBA Tip Off games, or other available markets.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to participate.

Qualifying bet must contain at least one selection at -500 odds or greater.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are added to your account.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, and the wager amount is excluded from any returns.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market counts toward the requirement.

Cashed out bets and live in-game bets settled as a push do not qualify.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your bet365 Promo Code Welcome Offer

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Monday's action:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on any market with odds of -500 or greater, such as the 49ers-Commanders matchup. Once your bet settles, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets credited to your account within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on the WNBA Finals, NBA Tip Off games, or other available sports markets.

For a complete breakdown of the sportsbook's features and functionality, read our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available At bet365

Beyond the welcome offer, bet365 regularly provides ongoing bonuses and boosts for existing customers. You can discover these additional promotions by navigating to the Promos section within the bet365 app or website. These offers rotate frequently and may include parlay boosts, odds enhancements, and deposit matches tied to specific sports and events.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.