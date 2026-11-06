bet365 Bonus Code: Get $200 In Bonus Bets For NBA Cup Friday Games

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

New bettors can claim $200 in bonus bets for Friday, Nov. 6 NBA Cup action by signing up with bet365. The bet365 bonus code is not required to unlock this welcome offer. You'll need to make a qualifying deposit and place your first wager on any of the nine group-stage matchups happening Friday night. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare offers across the industry.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For NBA Cup Friday Games

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer gives new customers $200 in bonus bets after placing a qualifying $10 wager. No code is required to activate this promotion. Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to count toward the offer.

Here's how the promotion works in practice: If you deposit $10 and place a $10 bet on the 76ers versus Cavaliers matchup, your bet will count toward unlocking your $200 bonus bets. If your initial wager wins, you'll receive your winnings plus the $200 bonus bets added to your account. If your initial wager loses, you'll still receive the full $200 in bonus bets to use on other Friday NBA Cup games.

Key terms and conditions for this offer include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to participate.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after being added to your account.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection counts toward the settled bets requirement.

Cashed out bets and live in-game bets settled as a push do not count toward the promotion.

Bonus bets cannot be used on certain products, promotions, or bet types.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For Friday's NBA Cup Games

Claiming your bonus bets for Friday's NBA Cup action takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the NBA Cup Friday games and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $200 bonus bets will be added to your account within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on any remaining Friday NBA Cup matchups or other sports betting markets.

For more details on what bet365 offers, check out our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available At bet365

Beyond the welcome offer, bet365 regularly provides bonuses and boosts for existing customers throughout the year. You can discover these ongoing promotions by visiting the "Promos" section within the bet365 sportsbook app. Existing users will find daily odds boosts, parlay promotions, and seasonal offers designed to enhance their betting experience on major sporting events.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.