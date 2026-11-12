bet365 Bonus Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for NBA, NHL, NFL Week 10

The bet365 bonus code offer is live on Thursday, Nov. 12, and no code is required to claim it. New users can bet $10 and get $200 in Bonus Bets, win or lose, on NBA, NHL and NFL Week 10 games. Check out more of the best sportsbook promos as well.

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for NBA, NHL and NFL Week 10

The bet365 bonus code offer does not require a code. You sign up, deposit at least $10 and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more. Once that bet settles, bet365 releases $200 in Bonus Bets to your account, whether your first wager wins or loses.

You can target any game on the Week 10 slate for that first wager. That includes Thursday night's NFL matchup between Washington and New York at 8:15 PM ET on Prime Video, the four-game NBA slate that opens at 7 PM ET, or the 11-game NHL schedule that starts at noon ET. If you want a bet365 promo code style bonus without hunting for a code, this one works automatically once you claim it in the app.

Here is how the offer plays out on a Washington at New York wager. Say you bet $10 on the game and your pick wins. You collect your normal cash winnings and still receive $200 in Bonus Bets. If your pick loses, you lose the $10 stake, but you still receive the $200 in Bonus Bets once the bet settles.

Here are the key terms to know before you claim the bonus code for bet365:

The offer is for new customers only.

A minimum $10 deposit is required.

You must claim the promo in the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account.

Your qualifying bet must be $10 or more and must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promo.

Cashed out bets, bets placed with event-specific Bonus Bets, Live In Game bets that settle as a push and bets deemed no action do not count.

Bonus Bets are non-withdrawable, and the Bonus Bets wager is excluded from any returns.

Bonus Bets expire 7 days after they are added to your balance.

New users in PA, NJ and MI also receive 50 Spins in addition to this welcome offer.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code offer for NBA, NHL and NFL Week 10

Follow these steps to claim your $200 in Bonus Bets and place your first wager on a Week 10 game:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Claim the promo in the bet365 app. Choose a Week 10 game from the NBA, NHL or NFL board. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with at least one selection at -500 or greater. Wait for your bet to settle to receive $200 in Bonus Bets.

Want more details on the sportsbook before you sign up? Read our full bet365 review .

More bet365 promos for existing users during Week 10

The welcome bonus is only the start. bet365 regularly rolls out odds boosts and other bonuses for returning customers across the NBA, NHL and NFL.

To see what is available on any given day, open the bet365 app and head to the Promos section. Check back often, because new offers appear as the slate changes throughout the week.

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to participate in most states. Terms, time limits and exclusions apply.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.