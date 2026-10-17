bet365 Bonus Code: Get $200 In Bonus Bets For Notre Dame vs. BYU

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

New bettors can claim a bet365 bonus code offer on Saturday, Oct. 16, when Notre Dame takes on BYU. The sportsbook is giving new users $200 in bonus bets when they sign up and place their first wager on this matchup. No code is required to unlock this welcome offer. Check out sportsbook promos to compare other available bonuses across the industry.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For Notre Dame vs. BYU

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer allows new customers to earn $200 in bonus bets after placing a qualifying wager of at least $10. Your initial deposit must be a minimum of $10 to participate in this promotion. You must claim the offer through the bet365 app within 30 days of creating your account.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on the Notre Dame vs. BYU game.

Your bet must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market will count toward the requirement.

Your qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Once your bet settles, you will receive $200 in bonus bets added to your account.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after they are credited.

Any winnings from bonus bets are added to your withdrawable balance.

If you place a $10 bet on Notre Dame vs. BYU and your wager wins, you'll receive your cash winnings plus the $200 in bonus bets. If your initial bet loses, you still unlock the full $200 in bonus bets to use on other markets. This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your bet365 Bonus Code Offer For Notre Dame vs. BYU

Follow these steps to sign up and claim your welcome bonus on the Notre Dame vs. BYU game:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit a minimum of $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Notre Dame vs. BYU game and place a qualifying bet of at least $10 with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on any eligible markets before they expire in seven days.

For a comprehensive look at what this sportsbook offers, check out our bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available At bet365

Beyond the welcome offer, bet365 regularly provides bonuses and boosts for existing customers throughout the year. These promotions include parlay boosts, profit boosts, and other special offers that vary by sport and season. To explore all available promotions, visit the "Promos" section directly in the bet365 app, where you can browse current offers and add them to your account with a single tap.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.