bet365 Bonus Code: Get $200 In Bonus Bets For Texans vs. Chargers

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

New bettors can claim $200 in bonus bets for the Texans vs. Chargers matchup on Nov. 8 using a bet365 bonus code. No code is required to unlock this welcome offer. You'll find this promotion among other sportsbook promos available this weekend.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For Texans vs. Chargers

The bet365 bonus code offer grants new customers $200 in bonus bets after placing a qualifying wager of at least $10 on the Texans vs. Chargers game. You don't need to enter a code to activate this promotion. Your qualifying bet must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to count toward the offer.

Here's how the bonus bets work in practice: If you deposit $10 and place a $10 bet on the Texans vs. Chargers game with qualifying odds, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets whether your initial wager wins or loses. If your bet wins, you keep your winnings plus the bonus bets. If your bet loses, you still get the full $200 in bonus bets to use on other markets.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to participate.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Bonus bets expire 7 days after they're added to your account.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and cannot be cashed out.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection counts toward the requirement.

Cashed out bets and live in-game bets settled as a push do not count.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For The Texans vs. Chargers Game

Follow these steps to sign up and claim your bonus bets for the Texans vs. Chargers matchup:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit a minimum of $10 into your account using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Texans vs. Chargers game and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets added to your account. Use your bonus bets on any eligible markets within 7 days before they expire.

For more details on what bet365 offers, check out our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available At bet365

bet365 regularly updates its promotions for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. You can find ongoing bonuses and boosts by visiting the 'Promos' section within the bet365 app or website. These promotions change frequently and often include parlay boosts, profit boosts, and other enhanced odds opportunities on major sporting events.

Existing customers should check the promotions tab regularly to maximize their betting value. bet365 tailors many offers to specific sports and events, so you'll discover new opportunities throughout the season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.