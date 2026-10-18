bet365 Bonus Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Texans vs. Jaguars in London

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

New bettors can claim $200 in bonus bets for the Texans vs. Jaguars matchup in London on Oct. 18 with this bet365 bonus code offer. No code is required to activate this promotion. You'll get the bonus whether you win or lose your initial wager, making this one of the best sportsbook promos available right now.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For Texans vs. Jaguars

The bet365 bonus code offer gives new customers $200 in bonus bets after placing a qualifying $10 wager. Your initial bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to qualify. Once your bet settles, bet365 will credit your account with $200 in bonus bets within the specified timeframe.

Here's what happens with different outcomes on your Texans vs. Jaguars bet. If your $10 bet wins, you'll receive your winnings plus the $200 bonus bets added to your account. If your $10 bet loses, you'll still receive the full $200 in bonus bets as compensation. Either way, you're positioned to place additional wagers on other games using your bonus bets.

Key terms and conditions for this promotion include:

Available to new customers only with a minimum $10 deposit required.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they're added to your account.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, but any winnings from bonus bets transfer to your withdrawable balance.

Bonus bets cannot be used on certain products, promotions, or bet types.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For The Texans vs. Jaguars Game

Follow these steps to sign up and claim your bonus bets for Sunday's matchup:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on the Texans vs. Jaguars game with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, bet365 will automatically credit $200 in bonus bets to your account. Use your bonus bets on additional wagers across the sportsbook.

For more details about what bet365 offers, check out our full bet365 review .

Other Promotions Available At bet365

bet365 regularly updates its promotional offerings for existing customers beyond the welcome bonus. The sportsbook features ongoing bonuses and boosts that you can discover by visiting the 'Promos' tab on the bet365 app. These promotions change frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you don't miss valuable opportunities to enhance your betting experience.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.