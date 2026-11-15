Bet365 Bonus Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Week 10 NFL Sunday

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

The bet365 bonus code offer needs no code to claim. As of Nov. 15, new users can bet $10 and get $200 in bonus bets, win or lose, on Week 10 NFL Sunday. Check out more sportsbook promos from top operators.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for Week 10 NFL Sunday

The bet365 bonus code offer does not require a code. Think of it as a bet365 promo code that works automatically, since you only need to register, deposit and wager. New customers who place a qualifying bet of $10 or more receive $200 in bonus bets, whether that first wager wins or loses.

Week 10 NFL Sunday gives you plenty of games to pick from for that first bet. For example, the Bills visit the Jets at 1:00 PM ET, and the Patriots meet the Lions at 9:30 AM ET. Any of those games can serve as your qualifying wager, as long as at least one selection carries odds of -500 or greater.

Here is how it plays out. Say you place a $10 bet on a Week 10 NFL Sunday game and your pick wins. Your cash winnings go to your withdrawable balance, and you still receive $200 in bonus bets. If your pick loses, you still receive the $200 in bonus bets once your qualifying bet settles. Either way, the bonus bets are yours to use.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this bonus code for bet365:

The offer is available to new customers only.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

You must claim the promo in the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account.

Your qualifying bet must be $10 or more and include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promo.

Cashed out bets, bets placed with event-specific bonus bets, Live In Game bets that settle as a push and bets deemed no action do not count.

Bonus bets expire 7 days after they are added to your account.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, and the bonus bet wager is excluded from any returns.

Returns from bonus bets are added to your withdrawable balance.

Because the bonus bets expire after 7 days, plan your wagers before you claim. Spreading the $200 across several Week 10 NFL Sunday games is one way to put the full amount to use. Always review the full terms and conditions before you sign up.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

Current odds for Week 10 NFL Sunday at bet365

Patriots @ Lions (9:30 AM ET): ML NE +133 / DET -158, Spread DET -2.5, Total 51.5.

Bills @ Jets (1:00 PM ET): ML BUF -460 / NYJ +355, Spread BUF -7.5, Total 50.5.

Jaguars @ Titans (1:00 PM ET): ML JAX -600 / TEN +450, Spread JAX -10.5, Total 46.5.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code offer for Week 10 NFL Sunday

Follow these steps to claim your $200 in bonus bets and bet on Week 10 NFL Sunday:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Claim the promo in the bet365 app. Choose a Week 10 NFL Sunday game and place a bet of $10 or more, with at least one selection at -500 or greater. Wait for your qualifying bet to settle to receive $200 in bonus bets, win or lose.

Want to learn more before you sign up? Read our full bet365 review .

More bet365 promos for existing users after Week 10 NFL Sunday

The bet365 welcome offer is only the beginning. The sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for existing customers, and those offers change often throughout the NFL season.

To see what is available, open the bet365 Sportsbook app and head to the Promos section. Checking it before each slate of games helps you spot new deals and use them on your next wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.