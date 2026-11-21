Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

New users can claim the bet365 bonus code offer for Week 12 College Football Saturday. No code is required. Bet $10 and get $200 in Bonus Bets win or lose. Check the latest sportsbook promos as of Saturday, Nov. 21.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for Week 12 College Football Saturday

The bet365 bonus code offer does not require a code. New customers simply register, deposit at least $10 and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more. Some readers search for a bet365 promo code or a bonus code for bet365, but the welcome offer applies automatically once you claim it in the bet365 app.

Week 12 College Football Saturday gives new users plenty of games to target with that first wager. You could place your qualifying bet on BYU at Kansas, Ohio State at Nebraska or Wake Forest at Georgia Tech, all set for 12:00 PM ET. Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Here is how the outcome plays out. If your $10 qualifying bet on a Week 12 game wins, you collect your winnings and still receive $200 in Bonus Bets. If your bet loses, you still receive the full $200 in Bonus Bets once your qualifying bet settles.

Here are the key terms to know before you claim:

The offer is for new customers only.

A minimum $10 deposit is required.

You must claim the promo in the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account.

Your qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promo.

Qualifying bets must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Cashed Out bets, bets placed with Bonus Bets and Live In Game bets that settle as a push do not count.

Bonus Bets are non-withdrawable and the Bonus Bets wager is excluded from any returns.

Your Bonus Bets expire 7 days after they are added to your balance.

Only qualifying bets placed and settled after you claim the promo count toward releasing your Bonus Bets.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

Current odds for Week 12 College Football Saturday games

Here are the current bet365 odds for Saturday's 12:00 PM ET games:

BYU at Kansas (12:00 PM ET): Moneyline BYU -209, Kansas +189. Spread BYU -5.5. Total 47.5.

Ohio State at Nebraska (12:00 PM ET): Moneyline Ohio State -153, Nebraska +135. Spread Ohio State -3. Total 42.

Wake Forest at Georgia Tech (12:00 PM ET): Moneyline Wake Forest -1515, Georgia Tech +975. Spread Wake Forest -21. Total 57.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code offer for Week 12 College Football Saturday

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first bet on Week 12 College Football Saturday. The process takes only a few minutes.

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Claim the welcome promo in the bet365 app. Choose a Week 12 college football game and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater. Wait for your bet to settle to receive $200 in Bonus Bets, win or lose.

Want more details before you sign up? Read our full bet365 review .

More bet365 promos for existing users after Week 12 College Football Saturday

Once you use your welcome offer, bet365 keeps the value coming for existing customers. The sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts tied to major games across college football, the NFL and other sports.

To find current deals, open the bet365 app and check the Promos section. New offers appear often, so check back before each big slate to see what is available.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.