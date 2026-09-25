bet365 Bonus Code: Get $200 In Bonus Bets For Week 4 College Football

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

Week 4 college football brings some of the season's most compelling matchups, and new bettors can capitalize on the action with a bet365 bonus code. The offer delivers $200 in bonus bets when you sign up and place your first wager on any of the slate's marquee games. No code is required to claim this welcome offer as of Sept. 25. Check out sportsbook promos to explore additional opportunities across the betting landscape.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For Week 4 College Football

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer is straightforward: deposit a minimum of $10 and place a qualifying bet to unlock $200 in bonus bets. Your qualifying wager must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater, and you have 30 days from account registration to claim the promotion. Once your bet settles, bet365 credits your account with the $200 in bonus bets, which you can deploy across Week 4's slate of games.

Here are the key terms and conditions:

Minimum $10 deposit required to participate.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after they are added to your account.

The bonus bet wager itself is excluded from any returns you generate.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market or fixture combination will count toward the settled bets requirement.

If your initial bet on a Week 4 matchup wins, you receive your winnings plus the $200 in bonus bets. If your bet loses, you still get the full $200 in bonus bets to use on subsequent games throughout the week. Bonus bets cannot be used on certain products, promotions, or bet types, so review the full terms before placing wagers.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your bet365 Bonus Code For Week 4

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Week 4 college football:

Register for a new bet365 account via the website or mobile app. Deposit a minimum of $10 using your preferred payment method. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on any Week 4 college football game with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, bet365 automatically adds $200 in bonus bets to your account. Use your bonus bets on additional Week 4 matchups or other sports before they expire in seven days.

For a comprehensive look at what bet365 offers, check out our bet365 review .

Additional Promotions And Bonuses At bet365

Beyond the welcome offer, bet365 regularly features promotions and boosts for existing customers throughout the sports calendar. You can discover these ongoing offers by navigating to the Promos section within the bet365 sportsbook app, where new deals appear regularly. These promotions vary by sport and event, giving you multiple ways to enhance your betting experience on Week 4 and beyond.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.