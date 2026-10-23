bet365 Bonus Code: Get $200 In Bonus Bets For Week 8 CFB, NBA, And World Series

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

Friday, Oct. 23 delivers one of the best sports nights of the year, and you can maximize your action with a bet365 bonus code. New users who sign up today can earn $200 in bonus bets by placing a qualifying $10 wager on any of the marquee matchups. Whether you're eyeing the World Series Game 1 between Tampa Bay and Milwaukee, the Knicks-Celtics showdown, or Friday's college football slate, this welcome offer from sportsbook promos gives you extra funds to explore the action.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For Week 8 Sports

The bet365 bonus code doesn't require a promo code to claim. Instead, new customers simply register an account, make a minimum deposit of $10, and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on any game Friday night. Your qualifying wager must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to count toward the promotion.

Here's how the offer plays out: If you place a $10 bet on Duke-Virginia, the Rays-Brewers World Series matchup, or any NBA game and your bet wins, you'll receive your winnings plus $200 in bonus bets. If your initial $10 wager loses, you still get the full $200 in bonus bets added to your account. The bonus bets themselves are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after they're credited to your account, so you'll want to use them promptly on additional Friday night action or weekend games.

Minimum $10 deposit required to participate.

Qualifying bet must be $10 or more with odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets are credited whether your initial bet wins or loses.

Bonus bets expire after seven days.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and cannot be cashed out directly.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For Friday Night Action

Claiming your bonus bets takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Visit the bet365 website or download the bet365 mobile app. Register a new account with your personal information. Complete the identity verification process. Make a deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the sportsbook and select your first game (Duke-Virginia, Rays-Brewers, or any NBA matchup). Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be added to your account within 24 hours.

For a complete walkthrough of the platform and all available features, check out our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions And Ongoing Offers At bet365

The welcome bonus is just the beginning of what bet365 offers to its customers. Once you've claimed your initial bonus bets, bet365 regularly updates its promotions page with additional boosts, enhanced odds, and special offers tied to major sporting events. You can find these ongoing promotions by visiting the "Promos" section within the bet365 app or website, where new deals are added throughout the week to reward both new and existing players.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.