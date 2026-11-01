bet365 Bonus Code: Get $200 In Bonus Bets On Eagles vs. Commanders

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

New bettors can claim $200 in bonus bets for Eagles vs. Commanders on Nov. 1 with the bet365 bonus code. No code is required to unlock this welcome offer. You'll need to deposit at least $10 and place a qualifying bet to earn your bonus bets through one of the best sportsbook promos available today.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For Sunday Night Football

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer gives new customers $200 in bonus bets after placing a $10 qualifying wager. Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to count toward the promotion. Once your bet settles, bet365 will credit your account with $200 in bonus bets within 24 hours.

Here's what happens depending on your Eagles vs. Commanders bet outcome. If you place a $10 bet on the game and it wins, you'll receive your winnings plus the $200 bonus bets added to your account. If your $10 qualifying bet loses, you still get the full $200 in bonus bets as a welcome bonus, allowing you to continue betting on other games.

Key terms and conditions for this promotion include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to participate.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they're added to your account.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and cannot be used on certain bet types or promotions.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection counts toward the requirement.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For Eagles vs. Commanders

Claiming your bonus bets is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started with your welcome offer:

Register for a new bet365 account through the website or mobile app. Verify your identity and complete account setup. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Eagles vs. Commanders game and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with odds of -500 or greater. Wait for your bet to settle, then your $200 bonus bets will be credited to your account.

For more details on what bet365 offers, check out our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available At bet365

Beyond the welcome offer, bet365 regularly provides bonuses and boosts for existing customers throughout the year. You can discover these ongoing promotions by visiting the 'Promos' section within the bet365 Sportsbook app. These offers change frequently and cover various sports and betting markets, giving you multiple ways to maximize your betting experience.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.