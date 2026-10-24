bet365 Bonus Code: Get $200 In Bonus Bets On Ole Miss vs. Texas

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

New bettors can claim $200 in bonus bets for the Ole Miss vs. Texas matchup on Oct. 24 through the bet365 bonus code welcome offer. No code is required to activate this promotion. You'll find this deal among the best sportsbook promos available today.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For Ole Miss vs. Texas

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer delivers $200 in bonus bets after you make a qualifying deposit and place your first wager. No promo code is necessary to claim this promotion. You must deposit a minimum of $10 and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more to unlock your bonus bets.

Here's how the offer works in practice: If you deposit $10 and place a $10 bet on the Ole Miss vs. Texas game with odds of -500 or greater, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets once your initial bet settles. If your first bet wins, you keep those winnings plus the $200 bonus bets. If your first bet loses, you still receive the full $200 in bonus bets to use on future wagers.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to participate.

Your qualifying bet must be $10 or more and contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after they're added to your account.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market or fixture combination counts toward the requirement.

Cashed out bets, event-specific bonus bets, and bets settled as a push do not count toward the promotion.

You must claim the promotion within 30 days of registering your account.

Your qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the promo.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For Ole Miss vs. Texas

Claiming your bonus bets for the Ole Miss vs. Texas game takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit a minimum of $10 using your preferred payment method. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on the Ole Miss vs. Texas matchup with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets added to your account. Use your bonus bets on additional wagers within seven days before they expire.

For more details about bet365's offerings, check out our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available At bet365

bet365 regularly updates its promotions throughout the year with new bonuses and boosts for existing customers. You can discover these ongoing offers by visiting the Promos section within the bet365 sportsbook app. The platform frequently features parlay boosts, odds boosts, and other enhanced betting opportunities that reward loyal players.

Existing users should check the Promos tab regularly to stay informed about the latest available offers. bet365 tailors many promotions to specific sports and events, so you'll find fresh opportunities each week during major sporting seasons.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.