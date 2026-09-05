bet365 Bonus Code: Get $365 Bonus Bets for Clemson vs. LSU

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

Clemson and LSU square off Saturday, Sept. 5, and new bettors can take advantage of a welcome offer from bet365. The bet365 bonus code promotion gives you $365 in bonus bets when you deposit and place qualifying wagers on this matchup. No code is required to claim this offer. Check out sportsbook promos to compare other available welcome offers.

How the bet365 bonus code works for Clemson vs. LSU

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer is straightforward. After you register and deposit a minimum of $10, you'll receive $365 in bonus bets once your qualifying bets settle. Your qualifying bets must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater and must be placed within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Here are the key terms and conditions:

Minimum $10 deposit required to participate.

Qualifying bets must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market will count toward the requirement.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, and the bonus bet wager is excluded from any returns.

Your bonus bets expire seven days after they are added to your account.

Cashed out bets and live in-game bets settled as a push do not count toward the requirement.

If you place a $10 qualifying bet on Clemson vs. LSU and win, your bonus bets will be credited to your account after the bet settles. If your qualifying bet loses, you'll still receive your $365 in bonus bets. Once credited, you can use these bonus bets on other sports events throughout the platform.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bet365 bonus code offer for Clemson vs. LSU

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on the Clemson vs. LSU game:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit a minimum of $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Clemson vs. LSU game and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $365 in bonus bets will be added to your account within the specified timeframe. Use your bonus bets on additional wagers across the sportsbook.

For more details about the platform and its features, check out our bet365 review .

Other bet365 promotions for existing customers

bet365 regularly rolls out additional promotions and boosts for existing users beyond the welcome offer. These ongoing bonuses can be found by visiting the Promos section within the bet365 app or website. Existing customers should check this area frequently to discover enhanced odds, parlay boosts, and other special offers available throughout the sports calendar.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.