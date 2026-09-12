bet365 Bonus Code: Get $365 Bonus Bets for College Football Week 2

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

College Football Week 2 brings marquee matchups across Saturday, Sept. 12, and we're here to help you maximize your action with the best bet365 bonus code available. New bettors can claim $365 in bonus bets when they sign up and place their first wager on any game this weekend. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare offers across the industry.

How the bet365 bonus code works for College Football Week 2

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer requires no promo code to claim. New customers simply need to deposit a minimum of $10 and place a qualifying bet to unlock $365 in bonus bets. Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater and must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Here are the key terms you should know:

Minimum $10 deposit required to participate.

Qualifying bets must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market counts toward the requirement.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after they are added to your account.

Bonus bet winnings are added to your withdrawable balance.

Cashed out bets and live in-game bets settled as a push do not count toward the requirement.

Let's say you deposit $10 and place a $10 bet on one of Saturday's College Football Week 2 games with qualifying odds. If your bet wins, you'll receive your winnings plus $365 in bonus bets to use on future wagers. If your initial bet loses, you'll still receive the full $365 in bonus bets to continue betting on upcoming games throughout the weekend.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bet365 bonus code offer for College Football Week 2

Claiming your welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on any College Football Week 2 game with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $365 in bonus bets will be added to your account within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on any eligible market before they expire in seven days.

For a complete overview of the sportsbook's features and offerings, check out our bet365 review .

Additional promotions and ongoing offers at bet365

The welcome offer is just the beginning of what bet365 has to offer. Existing customers can access a variety of ongoing promotions and daily boosts by visiting the Promos section within the bet365 app. These promotions change regularly and cover a wide range of sports and bet types, giving you plenty of opportunities to add value to your wagers throughout the season.

Be sure to check back frequently to see what new offers are available. Bet365 consistently updates its promotional calendar to keep things fresh and exciting for all users.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.