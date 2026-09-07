bet365 Bonus Code: Get $365 Bonus Bets for NFL Week 1

NFL Week 1 kicks off with the Patriots-Seahawks matchup on Wednesday, and bet365 is ready to welcome new bettors with a massive offer. Claim $365 in bonus bets when you sign up and place your first wager on the week's action. No bet365 bonus code is required to unlock this welcome offer as of Sept. 7. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare what other platforms offer this week.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For NFL Week 1

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer gives new customers $365 in bonus bets after depositing a minimum of $10 and placing a qualifying wager. You don't need to enter a promotional code to activate this offer. Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to count toward the promotion.

Here's how the bonus bets work in practice: If you deposit $10 and place a $10 bet on the Patriots-Seahawks game with qualifying odds, you'll receive $365 in bonus bets once your initial wager settles. If your first bet wins, you keep those winnings plus the $365 bonus bets. If your first bet loses, you still get the full $365 in bonus bets to use on other Week 1 matchups like Broncos-Chiefs on Monday night or any other available markets.

Key terms and conditions include the following:

Minimum $10 deposit required to qualify.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Bonus bets expire 7 days after they're added to your account.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and cannot be cashed out.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection counts toward the requirement.

Cashed out bets and live in-game bets that settle as a push do not count.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For NFL Week 1

Signing up for bet365 and claiming your bonus bets takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started betting on NFL Week 1:

Visit bet365 and complete the registration process with your personal information. Verify your identity and complete any required account setup steps. Make a deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the sportsbook and select your first bet on any NFL Week 1 game, ensuring your selection includes odds of -500 or greater. Place your qualifying wager and wait for it to settle. Once your bet settles, your $365 in bonus bets will appear in your account within 24 hours.

For more details on what bet365 offers, check out our full bet365 review .

Other Promotions Available At bet365

bet365 regularly updates its promotional offerings for existing customers throughout the NFL season. You can find current bonuses, boosts, and special offers by visiting the Promos section directly in the bet365 sportsbook app or website. These promotions change frequently and often feature enhanced odds on popular Week 1 matchups and other sporting events.

Existing customers should check the Promos tab regularly to discover new opportunities. bet365 frequently adds limited-time boosts and special wagers designed to give loyal bettors additional value on their favorite sports.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.