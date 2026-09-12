bet365 Bonus Code: Get $365 Bonus Bets for Ohio State vs. Texas

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

New bettors can claim $365 in bonus bets for the Ohio State vs. Texas matchup on Sept. 12 by using the bet365 bonus code. No code is required to unlock this welcome offer. You'll find this promotion among the best sportsbook promos available today.

How the bet365 bonus code works for Ohio State vs. Texas

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer gives new customers $365 in bonus bets after placing a qualifying $10 wager. You don't need to enter a promotional code to activate this offer. Your bonus bets will arrive in your account after your initial bet settles, regardless of whether you win or lose that first wager on the Ohio State vs. Texas game.

Here are the key terms you should know:

Minimum deposit of $10 is required to participate.

Your qualifying bet must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market will count toward the requirement.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after they're added to your account.

Cashed out bets, event-specific bonus bets, and bets settled as a push do not count toward the requirement.

You must claim this promotion within 30 days of registering your account.

If you place a $10 bet on Ohio State vs. Texas and win, you'll receive your $365 in bonus bets plus your winnings. If that initial wager loses, you'll still get the full $365 in bonus bets to use on other markets. Your bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash, but any winnings from bonus bets will be added to your withdrawable balance.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bonus bets for the Ohio State vs. Texas game

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Ohio State vs. Texas with your bonus bets:

Visit the bet365 website or download the mobile app and create a new account. Complete the registration process with your personal information. Make a deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Ohio State vs. Texas matchup and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $365 in bonus bets will be credited to your account. Use your bonus bets on any eligible markets within seven days before they expire.

For more details on what bet365 offers, check out our full bet365 review .

Additional promotions and ongoing offers at bet365

Existing customers at bet365 have access to regular promotions beyond the welcome offer. The sportsbook frequently updates its bonus bets and boosts to reward loyal players. You can find these ongoing promotions by checking the "Promos" section within the bet365 app, where new offers are added throughout the week.

bet365 tailors many of its promotions to specific sports and events, so you'll discover fresh opportunities to earn bonus bets on upcoming games and matches. Make it a habit to visit the promotions hub before placing your bets to maximize your value.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.