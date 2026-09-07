bet365 Bonus Code: Get $365 Bonus Bets for SMU vs. Florida State

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

New bettors can claim $365 in bonus bets for Monday, Sept. 7 when they sign up with bet365. No bet365 bonus code is required to activate this offer. You can use your bonus bets on the SMU vs. Florida State matchup or any other sports betting market available through sportsbook promos .

How the bet365 bonus code works for SMU vs. Florida State

The bet365 bonus code offer gives new customers $365 in bonus bets after placing a qualifying $10 wager. You don't need to enter a code to claim this promotion. Your qualifying bet must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater and must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer.

Here's how the bonus bets work in practice: If you place a $10 bet on SMU vs. Florida State and your bet wins, you'll receive your winnings plus $365 in bonus bets to use on additional wagers. If your initial $10 bet loses, you'll still receive the full $365 in bonus bets, giving you another opportunity to wager on the game or other sports events.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to participate.

Bonus bets must be claimed within 30 days of account registration.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Bonus bets expire 7 days after they are added to your account.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, and the bonus bet wager is excluded from any returns.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market will count toward the settled bets requirement.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bonus bets for the SMU vs. Florida State game

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Monday's matchup:

Visit the bet365 website or download the bet365 mobile app. Click the "Register" button and complete the sign-up process with your personal information. Make a deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the SMU vs. Florida State game or any other sports betting market. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $365 in bonus bets will be added to your account.

For more details about what bet365 offers, check out our full bet365 review .

Additional promotions and bonuses available at bet365

bet365 regularly updates its promotional offerings for existing customers throughout the year. You can discover ongoing bonuses, boosts, and special offers by visiting the "Promos" section within the bet365 sportsbook app. These promotions vary by sport and season, giving you multiple ways to maximize your betting experience beyond your initial welcome offer.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.