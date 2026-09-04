bet365 Bonus Code: Get $365 Bonus for Miami vs. Stanford, College Football Week 1

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

New bettors can claim $365 in bonus bets ahead of the Miami vs. Stanford matchup on Friday, Sept. 4. The bet365 bonus code offer requires no code to activate. This welcome offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available for the ACC opener.

How the bet365 bonus code works for Miami vs. Stanford

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer delivers $365 in bonus bets to new customers who deposit a minimum of $10 and place a qualifying wager. No code is required to claim this promotion. Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to unlock the full bonus.

Here's how the offer works in practice: If you deposit $10 and place a $10 bet on the Miami vs. Stanford game with qualifying odds, you'll receive $365 in bonus bets once your initial wager settles. If your first bet wins, you keep those winnings plus the $365 bonus bets. If your first bet loses, you still receive the full $365 in bonus bets to use on other markets.

Key terms and conditions include:

Available to new customers only.

Minimum $10 deposit required.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promo.

Bonus bets expire 7 days after they are added to your account.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, and the wager is excluded from any returns.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection counts toward the requirement.

Cashed out bets and live in-game bets settled as a push do not count.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bonus bets for the Miami vs. Stanford game

Claiming your bonus bets for Friday's ACC matchup takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit a minimum of $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Miami vs. Stanford game and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $365 in bonus bets will be added to your account within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on any eligible market within 7 days before they expire.

For more details on what bet365 offers, check out our full bet365 review .

Additional promotions and ongoing offers at bet365

bet365 regularly updates its promotions beyond the welcome offer for new customers. Existing users can access daily bonuses, odds boosts, and special event promotions by visiting the Promos section within the bet365 app. These offers rotate frequently and cover a wide range of sports and betting markets throughout the year.

The sportsbook consistently provides enhanced odds on major sporting events and seasonal promotions tied to popular leagues. Loyal customers should check the Promos tab regularly to maximize their betting value and discover new opportunities.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.