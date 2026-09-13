bet365 Bonus Code: Get $365 Bonus for NFL Week 1 Sunday

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

New bettors can claim $365 in bonus bets on Sept. 13 when they sign up with bet365 and place their first wager on the NFL Week 1 Sunday Slate. No bet365 bonus code is required to unlock this offer. Check out other sportsbook promos to compare what's available across the industry.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For NFL Week 1 Sunday Slate

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer delivers $365 in bonus bets after you deposit a minimum of $10 and place your first qualifying wager. Your initial bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to qualify. Once your bet settles, bet365 credits your account with the full $365 in bonus bets, regardless of whether your wager wins or loses.

Here are the key terms and conditions you should know:

Minimum $10 deposit required to participate.

Claim the promotion within 30 days of creating your account.

Place qualifying bets of $10 or more that settle within 30 days of claiming the promo.

Bets must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection counts toward the requirement.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are added to your account.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, and the bonus wager is excluded from any returns.

If you place a $10 bet on Bills-Texans and win, you'll receive your winnings plus the $365 in bonus bets. If that same $10 wager loses, you still get the full $365 in bonus bets to use on other games throughout the NFL Week 1 Sunday Slate. This promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For NFL Week 1 Sunday Slate

Claiming your bonus bets is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the NFL Week 1 Sunday Slate betting markets and place your first qualifying wager with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, bet365 automatically credits $365 in bonus bets to your account. Use your bonus bets on any eligible markets throughout the sportsbook.

For more details on what bet365 offers, check out our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available At bet365

bet365 regularly updates its promotional offerings for existing customers beyond the welcome bonus. You can find daily boosts, parlay promotions, and other special offers by checking the Promos tab on the bet365 app. These ongoing deals give you extra ways to maximize your betting experience throughout the NFL season and beyond.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.