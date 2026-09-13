bet365 Bonus Code: Get $365 in Bonus Bets for Giants vs. Cowboys Sunday Night Football

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

New bettors can claim $365 in bonus bets for Cowboys vs. Giants on Sunday Night Football with the bet365 bonus code. No code is required to unlock this welcome offer, which is available through Sept. 13. Check out all available sportsbook promos before placing your first wager on this matchup.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For Cowboys vs. Giants

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer gives new customers $365 in bonus bets after a $10 qualifying deposit and bet. You don't need to enter a promotional code to activate this offer, but you must claim it within 30 days of creating your account. Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to count toward the promotion.

Here's what happens with your bets on Cowboys vs. Giants: If your qualifying wager wins, you'll receive your $365 in bonus bets on top of your standard winnings. If your qualifying wager loses, you'll still receive the full $365 in bonus bets as a welcome bonus. Your bonus bets will expire seven days after they're added to your account, so use them quickly on additional wagers.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to qualify.

Qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and cannot be cashed out.

The bonus bet wager amount is excluded from any returns.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being added to your account.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection counts toward the requirement.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For Cowboys vs. Giants

Signing up and claiming your bonus bets for Sunday Night Football takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on Cowboys vs. Giants with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $365 in bonus bets will be credited to your account. Use your bonus bets on additional wagers within seven days before they expire.

For more details on this sportsbook, check out our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available At bet365

bet365 regularly offers bonuses and boosts for both new and existing customers throughout the year. Established users can find current promotions by navigating to the "Promos" section within the bet365 app or website. These offers rotate frequently and may include profit boosts, parlay bonuses, and other special wagers tied to major sporting events.

Checking the promotions tab regularly ensures you never miss an opportunity to maximize your betting value. bet365 tailors many of these offers to specific sports and events, so you'll find fresh opportunities each week.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.