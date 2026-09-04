bet365 Bonus Code: Get $365 in Bonus Bets for Week 1 College Football

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

College Football Week 1 arrives Friday, Sept. 4, and new bettors can claim $365 in bonus bets through bet365. The bet365 bonus code is not required to unlock this welcome offer. You'll earn bonus bets by placing a $10 qualifying wager on any Week 1 matchup, whether it's the Clemson-LSU showdown or any other game on the slate. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare offers across the industry.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For College Football Week 1

The bet365 bonus code is not required to claim this promotion. New customers simply need to deposit a minimum of $10 and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on any College Football Week 1 game. Your qualifying bet must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to count toward the promotion.

Here's how the bonus bets work: If you place a $10 bet on a Week 1 game and it wins, you'll receive your winnings plus $365 in bonus bets. If your $10 bet loses, you'll still receive $365 in bonus bets to use on future wagers. The bonus bets themselves are non-withdrawable, but any winnings from bonus bets will be added to your withdrawable balance.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to participate.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they're added to your account.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market will count toward the requirement.

Cashed out bets and live in-game bets settled as a push do not count.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For Week 1

Claiming your bonus bets for College Football Week 1 takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the College Football Week 1 games and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $365 in bonus bets will be credited to your account within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on any eligible market during the seven-day window before they expire.

For more details about bet365's features and functionality, read our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available At bet365

bet365 regularly updates its promotional offerings for existing customers throughout the college football season. You'll find daily boosts, parlay promotions, and other bonus opportunities by checking the "Promos" tab on the bet365 app. These ongoing offers give you multiple ways to maximize your betting value beyond the initial welcome bonus.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.